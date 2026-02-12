OKC Thunder See Jalen Williams Exit Sun Game Early

Jalen Williams was on fire, starting 11-for-11 from the floor and looked like the All-NBA swingman Bricktown saw a year ago. His handle was tight, his size and strides created separation, the bucket-getting was effortless and relentless, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder runaway from the Phoenix Suns on the front end of this back-to-back set.

Williams had everything clicking tonight. He canned a pair of triples, snaked his way to the cup for some tough finishes, and got to his spots in the mid-range at will against this highly touted Suns defense. It was as if the Santa Clara product was playing in an empty gym, just unable to see defenders while looking at a rim that had to feel 100 yards wide.

In 20 minutes of action, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft dazzled his way to a season-high 28 points, hauled in four rebounds, dished out five assists, was a +19 in the contest and only missed one shot from the floor while going 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

This was easily the best, most complete and familiar game of the season for Williams as the Oklahoma City Thunder have tried to work the No. 2 scoring option back into the fold amid a season riddled with injuries. Williams had two offseason wrist procedures that held him out of the start of the season then suffered a Hamstring strain that sidelined him for ten striaght tilts before turning to action Monday in Los Angeles.

Williams used his ten point fourth quarter against the Purple and Gold Monday to spark this complete game against the Suns, but at the end of the third frame, the one time All-Star grabbed his leg, around his hamstring, and walked back to the locker room. Clearly, a frustrating situation for the All Defensive swingman who finally felt back in stride.

Jalen Williams looked frustrated about something during that break, and he just walked into the tunnel. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) February 12, 2026

"It feels great. The three weeks was actually great for me. That was the first time I shot like that since April 8 of last year. So that was really dope," Williams said post-game against the Lakers Monday. "My hand feels good. I honestly just got jammed up with Ayton. That was kinda it. It went away right after I missed the free throw, unfortunately. It’s honestly the best it’s been since then. A lot of the reps I was able to get while I was out have really helped out a lot."

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't announced his status yet, after seeing him walk off the floor in this one during the third quarter. This story will be updated as more is learned. The Oklahoma City Thunder play on the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Thunder will not have to release an injury report until Thursday afternoon as is the nature of this two games in two day set.