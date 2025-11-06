OKC Thunder Simply Ran Out of Gas vs. Portland
Oklahoma City raced out to a surprising 9-1 start in Portland on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday. This led the Thunder to swell a jaw-dropping 22-point lead in the opening frame. It felt like another feather in the cap of the Bricktown ballers. This uncommon core that was the second youngest team to ever win a title a year ago continues to live up to that moniker.
Despite playing their third game in four nights and missing seven players –– including three starters and five rotational pieces –– here they were jaunting out to an early lead and looking dominant.
Quickly, things changed. While the Thunder never let the lead slip until the final frame, the car was off the road and in desperate need of some gas. The problem? The nearest Shell station was 58 miles away and their AAA membership had lapsed.
As Portland started to knock down shots in the second half, shooting 47% from 3-point land in the final two frames and 55% overall and the Thunder's legs left them answering with just 31% from deep and a lowly 38% from the floor in that span, it led to Oklahoma City's first loss of the season. 121-119.
Oklahoma City had six of its 14 turnovers after intermission and only produced 15 giveaways from the Trail Blazers. Too narrow a gap for a Thunder squad that is built on turnovers and transition buckets.
Even their superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is putting together a great encore to his MVP campaign from last season, labored his way to 35 points on just 38% shooting from the floor despite a 3-for-5 night from beyond the arc.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace all had five fouls and the Bricktown Ballers couldn't stack stops in the final frame, which Portland won 40-33.
Wednesday night felt like the date where everything caught up to the Thunder. Playing a league-high nine games to date, being short-handed the entire way, and playing two double overtime games along the way, fatigue was the biggest factor in this loss.
Everyone must tip their cap to the fight and competitiveness of this OKC crew, but they were never going 82-, nor do they prioritize chasing the Golden State Warriors' win record (73-9).
This is what the NBA calls a schedule loss, the logistics too much to overcome. The Thunder rarely fall into those traps, but they, too, are human.
Now, sights turn to Sacramento as Oklahoma City opens up their NBA Cup slate with their second meeting against the Kings in the past ten days. Thursday's off day is a welcomed reprieve.