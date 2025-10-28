OKC Thunder Squeak By Mavericks Following Comeback Attempt
The Oklahoma City Thunder squeaked by the Dallas Mavericks, 101-94, Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Despite leading by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks were able to pull the game within one point before the Thunder stood tall.
Despite a poor shooting night, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring, with 23 points and eight assists, on 10-of-22 from the field. The reigning MVP only shot two free throws.
The Thunder led by six points at halftime, but with a powerful 12-point third-quarter win, OKC looked to have run away with it. Dallas thought otherwise.
This third quarter became crucial for the Thunder, as the Mavericks galloped into a 20-2 run midway through the fourth quarter. This cut the Mavericks' deficit to only four points.
Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein finally silenced the Dallas crowd with a putback layup with under three minutes left.
After Dallas cut the game to only one point, Hartenstein responded once again with a powerful layup to push it back to three. Gilgeous-Alexander and center Chet Holmgren sunk two free throws apiece to seal the win, 101-94.
OKC struggled greatly in the fourth period, shooting 5/22 from the field and 0/9 from three, but managed to hold on despite the late Maverick comeback.
Here are three takeaways from the thrilling Thunder win over the Dallas Mavericks.
1. The Ajay Mitchell Hype Is Real
Second-year Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell continued to shine against the Mavericks. He scored 17 points on seven-of-14 shooting; he also grabbed seven rebounds and picked up a steal on the night.
Mitchell has scored double figures in all four games to start the season. The Belgian guard attacked Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell every opportunity he had.
Mitchell's speed and stop-and-go ability will continue to be critical for the Thunder this season, as they continue to miss key players due to injury. If he keeps this pace up, we could see Mitchell in the race for the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards.
2. Isaiah Hartenstein Stepped Up in the Biggest Moment
The Thunder were dead in the water in the fourth quarter, as the Mavericks led a blistering comeback behind difficult shotmaking. Hartenstein stepped up in a big way down the stretch.
Hartenstein scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, his third straight double-double, on eight-of-11 shooting. His six fourth-quarter points won the game for Oklahoma City.
When Dallas cut its deficit to four points, Hartenstein responded with a powering putback layup to silence the storm. When Dallas cut it to only one point, he drove into the paint and finished firmly at the rim to put the game to rest.
The Thunder do not win this game without the eighth-year veteran, with his impact being felt both on and off the box score.
3. The Third Quarter Thunder Have Gone Nowhere
Last season, the Thunder pulled away in games with third-quarter avalanches, powering their historic net rating. After two double overtime games to open the season, OKC has steamrolled teams in back-to-back outings with a thunderous third quarter.
After leading by six points at halftime, Oklahoma City pulled away with an 18-point lead after the third period, winning it 39-27. The Thunder were ignited by the reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 13 points and assisted on three shots in the period, and Mitchell, who tallied seven points in the quarter.
The Oklahoma City Thunder return to the hardwood Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to play the Sacramento Kings in the return, once again, of franchise legend guard Russell Westbrook.