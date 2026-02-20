Three of OKC Thunder's Top Players Listed on Injury Report for Nets

Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will officially make their return to play following the All-Star break, taking on the Brooklyn Nets at home.

The Thunder saw a fine break, sending Chet Holmgren and even newly-added guard Jared McCain to All-Star Weekend, and getting some time off for the rest of its roster.

Success in the home stretch will be crucial for the Thunder as they look to hang onto the West's No. 1 seed. The Spurs are hot on their heels at just 2.5 games back, and landing the top seed could mean the difference between playing one or both of San Antonio and Denver in the postseason.

The Nets will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, havibg lost to the Cavaliers, 112-84, last night. They'll still provide a tough test with hungry young players looking to prove themselves down the stretch.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Nets ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain, left ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Nic Claxton — Out: Right ankle sprain

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Josh Minott — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Ziaire Williams — Out: personal reasons

The Thunder received not-so-great news regarding Thursday’s injury report, with all of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell remaining listed following the All-Star break.

All three were consistently listed in games leading up to the break, and many were hoping the extended rest would be enough for some or all to make their return. Per Thunder PR, SGA and Mitchell will be re-evaluated in one week, and Williams in two weeks.

It’s a small blow for OKC, who now has to wait just a little longer to get three of its best players back. SGA is the odds-on favorite to bring home a second-straight MVP award, Williams is fresh off an All-NBA seasons, and Mitchell was firmly in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year.

The Nets see a number of G League designations, but also see starting center Nic Claxton listed with an ankle sprain picked up in practice days ago.

The Thunder and Nets tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.