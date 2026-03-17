OKC Thunder Star Still Listed on Injury Report Ahead of Bout with Magic

You can officially see the horizon of the 2025-26 NBA season, with the Thunder still in the driver's seat with the best record in the league. Tonight, they'll face off against the Orlando Magic, searching for a ninth-straight win.

The ups of the season have included another MVP-esque outing for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who recently broke Wilt Chamberlain's 20-point scoring streak — an All-Star bid for Chet Holmgren and the emergence of Ajay Mitchell.

Downs have mostly included a lengthy injury report, which has subsequently led to a bit more volatility in the wins column. Oklahoma City has been healthier of late, and has now ripped off one of the longer win-streaks in the league.

With the white-hot San Antonio Spurs hot on OKC's heels for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, it makes games like tonight's all the more important.

The Magic were previously on a seven-game win-streak themselves, but lost to the streaking Atlanta on Monday night, who is presently on the longest streak in the league at 10.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Magic ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Orlando Magic injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

The Thunder list five total players on their injury report, two of which are on G League assignment, making for the shortest list in some time.

Oklahoma City has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, with all of Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell, Jalen Williams and more missing extended time.

Williams is still the listed with his second case of a hamstring strain, having played in just 26 total games for OKC so far this season. Near the start of the season, the one-time All-Star was dealing with a wrist injury suffered in last year’s postseason, making for an up-and-down season for the fourth-year wing.

So far, he’s averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game shooting 48% from the field.

Williams is past his re-evaluation window, and could make his return any day now for the Thunder, though it won’t be against Orlando. He’ll have opportunities on the road this week against Brooklyn, Washington, Philadelphia or Boston, with the next home game being Chicago on Friday, March 27.

Orlando's injury report hasn't been submitted ahead of today's game.

The Thunder and Magic tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Kia Center in Orlando, FL.