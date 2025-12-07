OKC Thunder Superstar Set to Miss First Game of Season

The season of injury adversity continues to roll on for the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Sunday, the Bricktown Ballers put their 14 game winning streak on the line against the Utah Jazz. The Thunder will have to keep finding success with lengthy injury reports.

Oklahoma City has been short handed all season long despite their 22-1 record. The Thunder have missed All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren, Defensive Aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein for multiple games. This on top of Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace missing one game each.

The constant this season has been OKC's superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's reigning MVP has played in all 23 of the Thunder's tilts to this point including while being sick against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In this span, the max contract guard is averaging 32.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor, 44% from 3-point land and 88% from the charity stripe.

Gilgeous-Alexander is making a great run at once again claiming the NBA MVP award as one of the best and most efficient player in basketball relative to his usage.

At Saturday night, the OKC Thunder announced their initial injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz. Joe, Hartenstein, Dort, Caruso and of course Sorber and Topic who have yet to debut this season.

However, for the first time this season, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared on the injury report, already ruled as out for Sunday's affair due to left elbow bursitis. This will give the OKC Thunder superstar at least five days off before the team's next game, which does take advantage of a light stretch in this Thunder schedule. Hypothetically, if the reigning MVP can return on Wednesday and the Thunder win, Gilgeous-Alexander would play just two games in an eight-day stretch. A rare break during the course of the regular season.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder have two days off before returning home for two days off on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against the Phoenix Suns for the right to head to Vegas and continue their pursuit of the cash prize and NBA Cup Championship.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's season and for updates all season long. Including about Gilgeous-Alexander's status.