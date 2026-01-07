OKC Thunder Superstar Questionable to Play Versus Jazz

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Utah Jazz, hoping to get back on track.

After a 24-1 start to the season, the Thunder have lost six games in 12 tries. They most recently dropped a nail-biter to the Phoenix Suns, and then suffered their largest loss of the season in blowout fashion to the Charlotte Hornets on their home turf.

Both offensively and defensively, the team has looked a far cry from their near-undefeated selves at the beginning of the season.

The Jazz should offer a nice bounce-back opponent, but even they have been scrappier than expected with 12 wins on the year so far.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Jazz:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Low back soreness

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Questionable: Right knee bursitis

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Utah Jazz injuries:

Ace Bailey — Questionable: Left hip flexor strain

Elijah Harkless — Out: G League

Walker Kessler — Out: Left shoulder recovery

Kevin Love — Out: Rest

Georges Niang — Out: Left foot stress reaction

John Tonje — Out: G League

For just the second time this season, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed on the injury report, this time questionable to play with right knee bursitis.

SGA has seen one of his lesser two-game stretches in some time, scoring 21 points on 21 shots versus the hornets, and 25 points on 22 shots versus the Suns. He’s looked notably tired in both, without his usual MVP production.

His appearing on the injury report isn’t great news for the Thunder, though his status as questionable at least alludes to the fact he could be a go tonight.

Additionally, the Thunder are still dealing with injuries to starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, former All-Defense selectee Alex Caruso, and 2022 draftees in Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng, all of which are out tonight.

The Jazz are dealing with several injuries as well, with No. 5 pick Ace Bailey questionable to play tonight due to a left hip flexor strain. Veterans in Walker Kessler and Georges Niang will be out due to respective injuries, and Kevin Love is out for rest.

The Thunder and Jazz tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.