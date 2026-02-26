OKC Thunder Superstar to Return vs. Denver Nuggets

After missing the last nine games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to make his return on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Divisional foes face off in the Paycom Center, on National TV at 8:30 PM CT.

Gilgeous-Alexander has six games of wiggle room under the 65 games played minimum rule before becoming ineligible for end of season awards and accolades. Currently, the OKC Thunder is one of the top NBA MVP candidates, with his games played being closely monitored.

As the NBA's reigning MVP returns from his nine-game absence with an abdominal strain that held him out past the NBA All-Star break, he is set to play in his 50th game of the year Friday against Denver.

Oklahoma City took care of Denver on the road back on Feb. 1 in their one and only meeting to this point in the season. It was also the second-to-last game Gilgeous-Alexander played in before his nine-game stint in street clothes. In that contest in the Mile High City, the OKC Thunder Superstar posted 34 points, dished out 13 assists, hauled in five rebounds, swiped two steals, and swatted a shot while shooting 68% from the floor, 1-for-2 from the 3-point line, and 11-for-13 at the charity stripe.

The Thunder will still be without Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, and two-way big man Branden Carlson, who will all be out for this Friday's tilt. The Nuggets tabbed All-Star guard Jamal Murray as questionable due to an illness, joined by Jalen Pickett and Spencer Jones with the same designation. Payton Watson and Aaron Gordon, two of the best in Denver's rotation, remain out for this contest.

Oklahoma City earned more good news on this injury report. Not only are starting big man Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, and the aforementioned Gilgeous-Alexander returning, but during Wednesday's clash with the Detroit Pistons, the Bricktown Ballers saw sharpshooter Isaiah Joe leave the game early due to a glute contusion and even saw Jaylin Williams hobbled with an ankle injury. Neither of these Arkansas products is on the injury report, making both of them available for this game against Denver.

With Gilgeous-Alexander returning against the Nuggets, he puts his 20-point streak on the line. He is currently at 121 straight games of scoring 20 or more points in pursuit of Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 straight games at 20 plus points.

This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 stocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor, 39% from beyond the arc and 89% at the charity stripe.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of Gilgeous-Alexander's return to the hardwood and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.