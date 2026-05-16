Thunder vs. Spurs Tactical Breakdown: 3 ways OKC can Beat San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, staring down the barrel of their toughest series yet. So far, OKC has dispatched of the Suns and Lakers in just four games apiece.

San Antonio was one of just a few teams to see regular-season success against the Thunder, making the conference finals all the more interesting. Still, Oklahoma City is more talented on paper, and should tactically have a few ways to gain the advantage.

Below are three tactical ways OKC can beat San Antonio. Given third-year star Victor Wembanyama played at an MVP level this season, and has a nearly unprecedented play-style, all three revolve around limiting him:

Play Under Victor Wembanyama

At around 7-foot-5, it seems like a no-brainer to play 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, or even 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein on Wembanyama, matching size for size. But OKC can and likely will go a different direction.

The Thunder have seen tons of success playing "under" opposing bigs, using smaller players that can anchor down and move quicker laterally to stifle drives. For better or worse, smaller players are officiated differently when guarding bigs, and that will give Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams and more a leg up.

There will, of course, be times that the 7-footers on relied on to contest Wembanyama, but don't be surprised to see OKC look to other options first.

Draw Wembanyama out of the paint

While the Thunder's double-big lineup of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein has been among its best dating back to last season, it could be leaned away from slightly in the series agains the Spurs.

Wembanyama is unquestionably the best shot-blocker and rim protector in the league, using his eight-foot wingspan to eviserate shots near the rim. If he's playing against a big that can't stretch the floor, it allows him to hang around and protect the rim in help.

Hartenstein is likely to continue starting and making a major impact, though playing Holmgren and Jaylin Williams at the five could be OKC's best path to drawing Wemby out of the paint, as both as effective 3-point shooters.

When Hartenstein does stay in, he'll need to screen and continue to set dribble handoffs around the perimter.

Generate clean perimeter shots

Across a series that could have as many as seven games, there are going to be times Wembanyama finds himself on the interior, and plenty of times he catches a rhythm there defensively.

Given that, generating clean offensive looks on the perimeter via drive-and-kicks is going to be pivotal to OKC's success. And actually hitting the shots is what the series could ultiamtely come down to.