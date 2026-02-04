OKC Thunder Trade for 76ers’ Guard Jared McCain

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a move at the NBA Trade Deadline, acquiring Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. This report only has the Oklahoma City Thunder sending a 2026 first-round pick (via Houston) and three second-round picks to Philadelphia. Though the Thunder does not have the roster spot to make a draft pick for a player trade, needing to either waive or send a player back in a trade to make this one official. Of course, the most likely option is Ousmane Dieng being moved, but McCain remains the headliner. it is yet to be seen if or where Dieng will be moved or how OKC came up with this roster spot.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0wGXxzPURG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

OKC Thunder Acquire Jared McCain From 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder have needed a spark from beyond the arc and a bit more on ball juice throughout this season, even as they set with a league best 40-11 record. McCain checks those boxes in a big way with plenty of development ahead for the 21-year-old guard who is only 60 games into his NBA career after battling an injury last season.

In his career, McCain is shooting 38% from beyond the arc en route to averaging 10 points, 2.2. rebounds, 2.0 assists, and nearly a steal per game.

Life will get easier on the Oklahoma City Thunder for McCain will higher shot quality given the players he is placed around and Oklahoma City's defensive development system being one that gets the most out of players.

This season, McCain is producing 1.156 points per possession as a pick and roll ball handler, shooting 40% as a catch-and-shoot option, 37% on long 3s on what are deemed as high-quality shots he is shooting 52% from the floor, a setting he should find himself in more and more often in Oklahoma City.

While many expected a half of a year rental, that is not the case here as McCain has a $4.2 million club option next year that has already been picked up and a $6.7 million club option in 2027-28.

Oklahoma City clearly values McCain with the trade haul they give up to acquire him, and these two sides seemed like a perfect fit during the 2024 NBA Draft process. The Duke product is attempting to help the Thunder go back-to-back and secure their second NBA Championship with a post-deadline push. This will certainly help the Thunder's streaky 3-point shooting.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season, trade deadline week, and Jared McCain's debut.