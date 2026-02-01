OKC Thunder Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

The 2026 NBA Trade Deadline is here, while all is quiet now, this time of year doesn't stay stagnate long. After all, a year ago, the weekend before the deadline saw the Dallas Mavericks shockingly send off Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in return. Sure, this year's mid-season swap meet has only seen one trade thus far, but as the adage goes: Deadlines make deals.

Things rarely leak out of Oklahoma City; the Thunder runs a tight ship, and over Sam Presti's tenure, his biggest deals have come without a hint. Paul George was acquired and shipped away out of the blue, no week-long rumors or fodder to craft hypothetical trades. So when rumors do arise, they are rightfully taken with a grain of salt.

Over the weekend, the rumor mill started to churn, including about the Oklahoma City Thunder. On the Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst and company went through the upcoming Trade Deadline, in one segment going through expiring contracts and the trio discussed Isaiah Hartenstein, which got the NBA world into a frenzy.

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Are Not Trading Isaiah Hartenstein

The biggest misconception of this rumor stems from aggregation. When listening to the full podcast, the trio never truly suggested that the Thunder would trade Hartenstein or that they had heard anything that even remotely suggests that. The Podcast crew was just performing a hypothetical exercise with all potential free agents as the deadline looms. The trio then transitioned into reporting Thunder trade rumors, which made the segment messy and easy to be taken out of context.

Oklahoma City is not shipping Hartenstein out by Feb. 5. While his future is unclear come this offseason, it is very clear in the short term.

Trading Hartenstein's $28.5 million would only be to net them a mega star such as Milwaukee Bucks all-time great Giannis Antetokounmpo, which isn't something Oklahoma City should explore.

The big man is pivotal to the Thunder's success. Not only is his traditional frame and rebounding prowess the only band aid on this team's rebounding woes, but the playmaking and screen setting help Oklahoma City fix some of its half-court offensive struggles as well. The likehood of sending out Hartenstein is low, the chances they send him out for someone better in return is almost zero.

There is also no financial reason to do this, sure, he makes a ton of money. However, Oklahoma City is still a non-tax paying team while obviously avoiding the aprons and hard caps of it all. The Thunder just need the seven-footer to remain healthy.

Nov 15, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) on defense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Will Likely Trade Ousmane Dieng

There is no secret regarding Dieng and the Thunder's future. The impending restricted free agent is likely to be moved by the Feb. 5 deadline. This is what history tells us about Presti and not-for-long players on his roster in a contract year. Look no further than Darius Bazley, who was shipped out at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline as the former first round pick netted Oklahoma City Dario Saric for their play-in push.

That caliber of player is likely the return in store for Dieng as well, though the team does have an abundance of future draft picks –– especially second rounders, which are the currency of the NBA Trade Deadline –– to pry away a better player even the ability to use the non tax payer exception, bi annual exception and/or their disabled player exception helps financially as Dieng only makes $6.6 million.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

OKC Thunder Could Be Searching For Insurance Policy On Trade Market

There are legitimate trade targets out there for Oklahoma City, but it is unlikely they pull the trigger on a massive roster-shaking move. "I actually heard the Oklahoma City Thunder's name in some trade chatter...why would the Oklahoma City Thunder's name be out there potentially looking at centers?" Windhorst questions.

This was an actual rumor, true intel from an NBA insider on hearing the Thunder's name pop up with trade buzz. It is also factual. The Oklahoma City Thunder should be looking for an insurance policy on the open market.

Oklahoma City has been bit by the injury bug in a big way, it has caused a recent spiral for the Bricktown Ballers who still find themselves with the best record in the NBA (38-11). Though, that doesn't mean deals aren't needed.

While there isn't a move out there to protect the Bricktown Ballers from the possibility that All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams might not be playing at 100% in the postseason, they can make moves on the margins to cover up other concerns.

Grabbing a low risk insurance big man, or even an available play maker to not be as reliant on a second-year guard in his first playoff run in case any injuries flair up in their three month chase for a second championship.