OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report
Fresh off their first championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now jumped out to an NBA-best 5-0 record.
Things haven’t gone smoothly, though the team has found ways to win in each of its five games.
The season started off with back-to-back double-overtime games versus the Rockets and Pacers, where the team leaned on magic from reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win both contests.
From there, Oklahoma City saw its lone classic bout of the season, where they used a two-way performance to coast past a undermanned Hawks, 117-100.
The Thunder have most recently beat the Mavericks and Kings in a back-to-back, outlasting Dallas and using a come-from-behind effort to down Sacramento.
Perhaps most impressively, the Thunder have done so with one of the lengthier injury reports in the league. Jalen Williams — the team’s All-Star and All-NBA hybrid — has yet to play a single game for the team. And players like Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and more have missed games intermittently.
Tonight, the Thunder take on the Wizards, hoping to move to 6-0. Washington seems to be improved on both ends, but still seems far removed from having the talent to truly compete in the Eastern Conference.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Thursday’s bout:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Chet Homlgren — Out: Low back
Isaiah Joe — Available
Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Washington Wizards injuries:
Marvin Bagley III — Questionable: Right ankle
The Thunder are still dealing with a myriad of injuries, including to stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Holmgren will miss his second-straight game with back soreness, and Williams has yet to make his 2025-26 debut due to a wrist injury suffered in last season's Playoffs.
The Thunder will get Isaiah Joe back tonight, who has been dealing with a knee contusion, and should be a boost to the team's poor 3-point shooting numbers so far.
Nikola Topic got a health update on Thursday per General Manager Sam Presti, who said he's been diagnosed with testicular cancer and will undergo chemotherapy. There is currently no timetable for his return to basketball as they prioritize his health.
The Wizards have a relatively clean injury report, with only Marvin Bagley appearing questionable. They will get Bilal Coulibaly back tonight in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder and Wizards tip off at 7 p.m. CT.