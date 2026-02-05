Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts 'The Wolf of Wall Street' Clip After Staying With Bucks

A Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was heavily speculated in the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline, but in the end, he stayed put in Milwaukee as the Bucks opted against offloading their franchise cornerstone.

Antetokounmpo’s stance on wanting out of Milwaukee has seemingly shifted in recent weeks, and he attempted to put an end to all the trade rumors by declaratively announcing he wasn’t leaving the organization by posting a popular clip from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

“Legends don’t chase. They attract,” said Antetokounmpo on X.

Legends don’t chase. They attract 💯😎 pic.twitter.com/62r1jg93vt — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 5, 2026

Antetokounmpo had been linked to a number of teams leading up to Thursday’s deadline, including the Heat, Timberwolves and Warriors, among others. He never officially requested a trade out of Milwaukee, and expressed earlier this week that he wants nothing more than to compete for championships with the team that drafted him.

After remaining with the Bucks beyond the trade deadline, Antetokounmpo suggested that he’s not interested in chasing a ring somewhere else, but instead is hopeful to attract more talent to team up with him in Milwaukee.

It remains to be seen if this is truly the end of the Antetokounmpo trade saga, however. The Giannis sweepstakes could return in the offseason, at which point more teams would have the opportunity to get involved and submit substantial offers to the Bucks. ESPN reported Thursday that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will “reexamine a potential deal in the offseason.”

