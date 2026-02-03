For the first time in NBA history, we are amid a parity era. The league has not seen a repeat champion since the 2018 Golden State Warriors, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to buck that trend.

As the NBA world enters the week of the Trade Deadline, the Bricktown Ballers are 39-11, sitting atop the NBA. There is no expectation that the Oklahoma City Thunder will make a needle-moving swap by the Feb. 5 trade deadline, though there is still one player likely to be shipped off on this roster. A group that retains 99% of last year's title team.

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) dribbles the ball down the court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The One Player Most Likely to be Moved by the OKC Thunder at the NBA Trade Deadline

Sure, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a tight-lipped history, letting nothing leak out of Thunder HQ before making a move. Though Sam Presti's track record is capable of informing the Thunder's potential trade deadline plans. The OKC Thunder have a long line of trades at the deadline, most often featuring the team shipping out a soon-to-be restricted free agent that the organization has no future plans for before losing the player for nothing.

As an example, look no further than the 2019 first-round pick Darius Bazley. At the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline the writing was on the wall that the Thunder's partnership with Bazley wasn't going to last. So, Oklahoma City sent the former first-round pick to Phoenix for Dario Saric, cash considerations, and a second-round pick.

That same fate likely awaits 2022 first-round pick Ousmane Dieng. When the OKC Thunder selected Dieng with the No. 11 pick in that draft, they always knew he was a project. Almost a victim of how fast the Thunder climbed atop the NBA, Dieng was left behind to slowly develop and grow his game, mainly in the NBA G League with very little NBA run.

Still unable to crack the rotation, it seems clear that with the impending roster crunch this summer that sees Oklahoma City inheriting a trio of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, with not enough spots to go around, they will need to move on from Dieng and not re-sign the swingman.

This makes it likely that the 22-year-old will be moved before Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline. The question becomes what the return package looks like. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's trade deadline and season.