OKC Thunder Wing Questionable to Play vs. Rockets

The Thunder are set to take on the Houston Rockets tonight, fresh off their best win of the season.

Oklahoma City's season was going flawlessly before three-straight losses to the Spurs, which sent them into a cold spell. The team suffered four losses in a six-game span, looking much more beatable than the previous months.

On Tuesday, the Thunder got their revenge, downing Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, 119-98. Now OKC sees a quick turnaround against another West rival in the Rockets, who will be eager to try and climb the standings again.

The last time these two teams met was on Opening Night, when the Thunder outlasted Houston to grab a double-overtime win on ring night. Since then, Oklahoma City has re-grabbed the No. 1 seed, while the Rockets have been much more up-and-down, currently sitting at No. 6.

The Rockets haven't played their best basketball, of late, though they'll certainly offer a tough test with former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant as the top scorer, and a myriad of talented defenders.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Rockets ahead of tonight's game, which is sure to affect the contest:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Luguentz Dort — Questionable: Left foot soreness

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Out: Right ankle sprain

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle management

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

The Thunder have one questionable designation in Luguentz Dort, and one starter out in Isaiah Hartenstein.

Dort seemed to be a go for the matchup with San Antonio, but was a late scratch due to an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-3 wing has been amid a shooting slump this season, hitting on just 32% of his total 3-pointers, though his defense is still a necessity for this iteration of the Thunder.

Hartenstein is dealing with a second stint of missed games due to a right soleus strain.

The Rockets will be without several contributors as well, including lead guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered an offseason ACL injury. Two-way forward Tari Eason is listed as out with an ankle sprain, and wing Dorian Finney-Smith is managing his own ankle injury suffered last season.

The Thunder and Rockets tip off at from Toyota Center in Houston, TX, at 7 p.m. CT tonight.