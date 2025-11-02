Oklahoma City's Point Differential Increasing Further into the Season
Oklahoma City's underwhelming start to the season has been interesting on a couple fronts.
First, of course, is how this team hasn't competed up to its typical standard thus far—12th in points per game and 20th in offensive rating across the entire NBA—but that can partially be attributed to Jalen Williams having not touched the floor and with Chet Holmgren missing the last couple outings.
Second is how the Thunder has been able to sustain resilience, overcome obstacles throughout the entire course of a contest and claw and fight for victories. This team was the first in NBA history to play in two double-overtime games in the team's first two games of the season.
They were able to win both, one by a single point and the other by six.
Last year's Oklahoma City squad forged the largest point differential per game in NBA history—making blowing teams out of the water its namesake thorughout the regular season.
Manufacturing an average of a 12.9 point differential last year got them that feat, consistently beating teams in dominant fashion. The Thunder team this year is showing resilience, and it'll look to get back to last season's form as they proceed to improve on beating teams convincingly.
Beating the Atlanta Hawks by 17, Dallas Mavericks by seven and Sacramento Kings by six, then the Washington Wizards by 19 before competing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City is looking to make a positive turn around. And still, we're talking about this team improving on its performance while it sits at 6-0 on the season so far.
At the top of the West alongside the fellow undefeated San Antonio Spurs sitting at second in the conference, the Thunder is going to have to improve looking at all the talent and production in the West.
Now operating without Williams and Holmgren for a bit due to Williams' wrist troubles and a Holmgren back sprain, this team will have to be as efficient as it can. They're built for it though, as evidenced by last year's performance and this season's overtime resilience.