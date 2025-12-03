Oklahoma City's S-Tier Depth Proving True in Near-Flawless Record

Oklahoma CIty has built this brick by brick.

A roster chock full of straight hustlers and emphatic contributors, the Thunder's entire lineup is what makes the team and ultimately its 21-1 record what they are. That's been on display this whole season for what it's worth amid injury woes, as it was a staple of this team last year where the franchise claimed its first-ever NBA title.

Last Sunday evening versus the Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City had six players grab full double-digit scoring outings, helping the team reach its 20th win on the year in a 123-115 victory.

From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 26 points to Chet Holmgren's 19 and then Isaiah Joe's 15, the Thunder are threats due to having guys who can turn it on from anywhere at any time. Along with those three, Ajay Mitchell, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams each scored in double digits—all Thunder startes passed that threshold while Joe and Mitchell do it off the bench.

Oklahoma City's bench unit and further along down the lineup hasn't necessarily been the most consistent throughout the various injuries throughout this season, but when you're able to have a couple scorers like Mitchell and Joe in that second unit it becomes dangerous—especially when the rest of your bench is able to shine elsewhere on the floor.

And now as the Thunder regains some of its vital bench pieces but still awaits Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein as well as Dort, Oklahoma City will look to have some breathing room as Jalen Williams also makes his return. This team still won't be perfectly healthy, but again, this team's depth provides so much cushion.

Having your three main players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren opens so many doors for the next players up in regards to scoring—they garner so much gravity from defenses that it helps guys like Mitchell, Joe, Aaron Wiggins and more to create and execute.

Once this team gets back to full health, it's unmatched depth will be able to really flourish. For now, the team continues to work toward a 21-1 record as Oklahoma City goes on the road to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.