Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clutch Time Takeover Powers Thunder

The Phoenix Suns wouldn't go away. Despite a 16-5 run in the third frame by the Thunder to get up by 15 points, which usually is enough to make teams fold this season, the Suns kept punching. They answered with a 18-6 run of their ow, getting within a point of taking the lead back from Oklahoma City.

This forced superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to enter the game in the fourth quarter, what has been a rare sight this season, and the reigning MVP got his money's worth in the final frame.

In a game that started out with murmuring and mutterings about perhaps this being an off night from Gilgeous-Alexander as first quarter mid-range jumpers rattled out and at the rim bunnies didn't fall the Superstar started the game with four first quarter points on a lowly 1-for-6 from the floor with each shot coming inside the arc and going 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.

However, you can't keep the league's best scorer tamed for long. At intermission, Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points, three assists, and a rebound on 36% shooting from the floor. Then, he flipped a switch.

After a strong third frame, the league's MVP entered the fourth quarter and closed out the Thunder's league-best 19th win giving OKC a 19-1 record, with 15 points, two assists and a steal in the last seven minutes, only missing one shot. Going 4-for-5 from the floor and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc with a step back triple and a side step 3 that left Gilgeous-Alexander full of emotion.

Beating his chest and screaming to the Thunder bench with the game in the balance and the Suns walking the ball down the floor. A rare outburst of emotion that we have seen more of this year than in all his past seasons combined.

“Nah, just excitement sometimes. Just getting lost in the competition showing a little bit of emotion. Nothing driving it though. Just having fun out there," Gilgeous-Alexander explained post game about his increased animation on the floor this season.

The Thunder superstar finished with 37 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and a steal in 36 minutes while shooting 50% from the floor, 60% from beyond the arc and 14-for-17 from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in clutch time points per game at 9.4, making 50% of his shots in that scenario, to go along with an assist, a +6 ranking sixth in the NBA behind two of his teammates (Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort). This is impressive when you factor in that the Thunder have played the sixth-most clutch-time games in the league, with 48. The Thunder superstar is averaging six minutes per game in that scenario.

The Oklahoma City Thunder Supermax contract guard continues to be the best closer in the sport as evident by the team's record.