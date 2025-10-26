Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Describe's Kobe Bryant's Influence on Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, turn into one of the best players in the world.
He is fresh off a season that saw him collect the NBA MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP to go along with another All-Star and First-Team All-NBA selection. Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring, brought the Oklahoma City Thunder to 68 regular season wins and the team's first NBA Championship.
This landed the Thunder superstar on the cover of NBA 2K26, saw him release his first signature shoe and improve his Q-Rating in the NBA ecosystem.
His game is a throw back style, able to operate in the mid-range better than anyone else in the modern NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander is great at snaking his way to the rim, in isolation and putting defenders in pretzels that force them to be out of position and foul the Thunder's lead guard.
Already this season, the Kentucky product has brought the short handed Oklahoma City Thunder to a 3-0 record, en route to averaging 40 points, six rebounds, five assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 22% from beyond the arc and 84% at the charity stripe on a league-best 14.7 attempts for the drive-head guard.
In these three games, Gilgeous-Alexander has posted 35 points, 55 points and 30 points to open the season with two victories coming in emotional double-over time games.
The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has closed out contests in a big way for the Bricktown ballers. Following Saturday's game in Atlanta, Gilgeous-Alexander explained his biggest influence on his game –– giving a shoutout to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
"I watched a lot of the great players before. See how they get open. Guys of my frame and stature. Kobe Bryant for example," Gilgeous-Alexander explained. "Essentially, I figured it out in my time in the NBA. I had the luxury of when we were going through those years where we weren't the greatest team in the league. I got to play through mistakes and figure out my game. Figure out what it's going to look like when we're good. I used that time correctly. Figured it out and now it works for me."
It was interesting to hear Gilgeous-Alexander discuss his NBA journey even down to how the 20-win seasons in Oklahoma City helped groom him into the player he is today. This is a tribute to both the player and the organization to still maximize the contests in their two losing seasons for a bigger pay off in the end.