Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is On Pace For Another All-NBA Cup Team Selection

The Thunder are now 3-0 in NBA Cup group play after their 113-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, and are looking like the favorites to win the whole thing.

Wednesday’s matchup was a tighter contest for the OKC squad, as it won its first two group games by 31 and 32. Although the scoring margin might not have been the same as the past two matchups, the person leading the charge was.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, just like every game this season, has taken over these three cup games. He’s averaging 33.7 points on 62.3% shooting over the course of NBA Cup play, and no team has seemed to find an answer for him.

This is no anomaly for the MVP, as he was in the same position last year. During the 2024-25 season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.6 points and led the Thunder to the NBA Cup finals, where they would eventually fall to the Milwaukee Bucks. The MVP was recognized for his performance during the Thunder’s NBA Cup run last year, as he was named to the All-NBA Cup team.

Gilgeous-Alexander, without a doubt, is on track for another All-NBA Cup team recognition, and he hasn’t even had to play full games. Wednesday night against Minnesota was the first game in NBA Cup play that Gilgeous-Alexander was on the floor for the fourth quarter. This propelled his second-highest scoring game of the season and highest of group play as he scored 40.

These performances have shed light on just how dominant the OKC star has been and how impactful he could continue to be. Gilgeous-Alexander looks to be just the second player to be named to back-to-back All-NBA Cup teams, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player to accomplish this feat.

The MVP has never been one to be complacent, and could continue this hot streak all the way to being named cup MVP. To do so, Oklahoma City will have to continue its ten-game win streak on Friday as the Thunder play the Phoenix Suns in the final match of group play.

The Suns are also 3-0 in group play and plan to spoil both the Thunder's revenge tour back to the NBA Cup finals and their win streak.

Although the NBA Cup is just another part of the season and not the main goal of a Thunder squad looking for a back-to-back title, it's another opportunity for the Thunder to show their dominance and for Gilgeous-Alexander to continue to prove he’s one of the best to ever do it.