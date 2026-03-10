Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Making Clear Case for Clutch Player of the Year

Oklahoma City’s superstar might just be the league’s best when the game gets to crunch time.

On Monday night, the Thunder played yet another classic game against the Denver Nuggets, winning 129-126. While Ajay Mitchell returned to action and Jaylin Williams had a near-career night as Oklahoma City’s only big man, all of the headlines rightfully belong to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning MVP had his MVP moment for this season against Denver, nailing a game-winning three in the final seconds to cap off his historic performance. Putting up 35 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds with zero turnovers, Gilgeous-Alexander also tied Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive 20-point games, with his 126th in a row.

SGA CALLS GAME.



While Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner to cap off his big night is getting plenty of buzz as his MVP moment, it was also another example of how clutch he’s been all season. Over the past three games, Gilgeous-Alexander has nailed four game-altering 3-pointers in the final moments, including two on Monday night.

In 23 clutch games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged a league-leading 6.4 points on 48.3% shooting and has committed only five turnovers. As defined by the NBA, clutch situations are games within five points with five minutes or less in the game, a time where Gilgeous-Alexander clearly thrives.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to win Clutch Player of the Year at -110, with Anthony Edwards right behind him at +130. Considering how many games Gilgeous-Alexander has changed in clutch time since returning from injury, it will be hard for Edwards or anyone else to take this award from the reigning MVP.

While Oklahoma City’s injuries have certainly helped Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case, given that the Thunder continue to win with so many important pieces out, it might help his Clutch Player of the Year case even more. In the closing seconds of Monday’s game, the Thunder didn’t have the luxury of having two other All-Stars on the floor, and it was no secret who was going to get the ball. Yet, it didn’t matter, as the Thunder were able to let Gilgeous-Alexander play in isolation a couple of times down the stretch, and it came with perfect results.

In the short history of the Clutch Player of the Year, De’Aaron Fox, Stephen Curry and Jalen Brunson have taken home the Jerry West Trophy. And now, Gilgeous-Alexander could become the first player to win Clutch Player of the Year and MVP in the same season.