3 Things to Know For OKC Thunder Ahead of Game 2 vs. Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are attempting to build a comfortable 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven set while the Lakers hope to do their job as the underdog and steal a game on the road to flip home-court advantage before heading back to LaLa Land for Game 3 on Saturday.

The OKC Thunder are fresh off an 18-point blowout win in the series opener. The team is 5-0 in the postseason and has never trailed by more than nine points or for a single second of second-half basketball during this playoff run.

The Los Angeles Lakers took six games to finish off the Houston Rockets and are predicted to fall to Oklahoma City in Round 2 in either a sweep or a mere five games. They will have to try to pull off this upset short-handed. The Purple and Gold are without superstar Luka Doncic, with an uncertain timeline on whether he can debut in this postseason. On top of missing Doncic, the Lakers tab Jarred Vanderbilt as doubtful and Luke Kennard as questionable for this matchup, making their short-handed rotation perhaps even more depleted.

Oklahoma City is still without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams as he continues to nurse a Grade 1 left hamstring strain that has him listed as week-to-week. The Thunder have spent the majority of this season without Williams, who only logged 33 regular-season games and played in only a game and a half of the four-game Suns series before missing the last three playoff games for OKC.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks towards his bench after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 2

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Poised to Bounce Back

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggle in Game 1 by his standards. Though, this is far from an anomaly. Gilgeous-Alexander typically plays his best as the series progresses after a feel out process in the series opener. The Thunder saw their superstar toss away seven turnovers, facing a lot of traffic and anticipating passes that were not there to lose possession for the Bricktown Ballers. These giveaways are uncharacteristic of Gilgeous-Alexander who averages just 2.2 turnovers per game this season to help Oklahoma City be one of the best ball security teams in the NBA. Just simply cleaning up his turnovers with more decisive and aggressive shot hunting and slowing down with the ball in his hands will help OKC's offense click at a higher level.

2) Can LeBron James Torch the Thunder?

James was fantastic in Game 1. Not only did he scored five of the first seven points for the Purple and Gold but benefited from the Lakers high paced start to the game in transition and in the half court used his size and activity to shake free from the best defense in the sport. At 41-years-old it is fair to wonder if that can last over the course of this second round series especially down Doncic and with a hobble Austin Reaves that is being hounded by all-defensive talent all night. James has the advantage of not only being the best player to pick up a basketball but the lack of athletic size via the Thunder missing All-defensive swingman Jalen Williams. James is the Lakers lone hope of offense with his playmaking and scoring punch.

3) OKC Should see another big game from front court

Chet Holmgren was great on both ends in Game 1. The Gonzaga product turned in 24 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks while shooting 52.9% from the floor, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 at the charity stripe. Holmgren was an elite rim protector on the defensive end and play finisher on the offensive end. The Purple and Gold have no ability to contain him as long as Oklahoma City's playmakers continue to find him.

The Thunder also won the rebounding battle 44-41 with more bounces that could've gone their way. With a strong starting point for Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 1, look for Oklahoma City's starting center to gobble up more boards and grow that margin in Game 2.