Short Handed OKC Thunder Announce Unique Starting Lineup

For the second time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks share the hardwood, this time in the Paycom Center. However, much like last time the two sides are short handed. Most would argue to a higher extent.

The OKC Thunder have spent the entire season missing massive parts of this rotation, despite being 21-1 on the season –– atop the NBA and the Western Conference. The Thunder in this game will be without big man Isaiah Hartenstein, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe as well as defensive-aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso. all of them have missed multiple games to date with two of those in street clothes being stapled starters for Mark Daigneault's club.

On the other side, the Dallas Mavericks will miss P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Donte Exum and of course, Kyrie Irving.

This puts both sides at a disadvantage and both bench bosses needing to shuffle their starting lineup. However, the similarities don't stop there. The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder are each riding some positive momentum –– for Dallas, this marks the first time that can be uttered all season – the Mavericks are on a three game winning streak, bringing their record to 5-5 in their last ten games. The Thunder are on a 13 game winning streak, the longest in the NBA.

The last meeting between these two clubs saw the Thunder pull out a win, but not without a late push from the Mavericks to make the game too close for comfort. Proving how hard it is to put these Mavericks away. Despite their poor 8-15 record, the Mavericks are keeping games close this season.

With both sides down six starting caliber players each, it was going to be interesting to see how each side would deploy their first five on the court. 30 minutes before tip-off, we got the answer.

Given the Mavericks size, Daigneault opted for a unique starting lineup, for the first time this season nhe is deploying Jaylin Williams in the first five alongside Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the front court to counter Dallas. That trio is flanked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jalen Williams, F

Jaylin Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Dallas Mavericks Starters

Cooper Flagg, F

Max Christie, G

Ryan Nembhard, G

Nnaji Marshall, F

Anthony Davis, F/C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading off to Salt Lake City, for a one game road trip against the Utah Jazz on Sunday before returning home on Wednesday to battle the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Cup quarter finals matchup.