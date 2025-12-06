Three Takeaways From the Thunder's Dominant Win Over the Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks in blowout fashion Friday night, 132-111, at Paycom Center. The Thunder win their 14th straight game and improve to a league-best 22-1 record on the season.

The game was close in the first half, but behind a thunderous OKC run late in the second quarter that carried into the third quarter, the reigning champs pulled away and never looked back. After 11 lead changes early in the game, the Thunder took the lead for the last time at the 9:32 minute mark in the second quarter with a Chet Holmgren dunk.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way once again for Oklahoma City, scoring 33 points on just 12 shots. The Thunder shot 56% from the floor and 40% from three-point range.

Here are three takeaways from the dominant Thunder victory.

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) react after a play during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. OKC Is Ridiculously Deep

Within the first 13 minutes of the game, 11 Thunder players saw action on the court. With key contributors Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe all sidelined, every part of the remaining Thunder rotation needed to step up.

Step up they did.

In his first start of the season, Jaylin Williams took the Anthony Davis assignment early, limiting the former All-NBA forward to zero points in the first three quarters, with Davis not scoring until the final eight minutes of the game. On offense, Williams knocked down a triple as well.

Cason Wallace tallied 11 points and three triples on offense, while playing his usual elite defense, guarding all of his matchups firmly.

Aaron Wiggins had his best outing since returning from a left adductor strain against Portland. He scored an efficient 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, giving the Thunder a great secondary scoring option.

Ajay Mitchell had a slow start, but continued his great season with nine points in the second half. Ousmane Dieng stepped up early, knocking down a timely three-pointer to help OKC silence Dallas early in the second quarter.

All 12 active Thunder players tallied a point in the blowout victory.

From offense to defense, Oklahoma City is dominant through boasting a deeper rotation than any other team in the NBA. It led the Thunder to a championship last season, and it has powered them to a 22-1 start this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), Chet Holmgren (7) and Jalen Williams (8) during the Thunder Media Day for the 25-26 NBA season at the Paycom Center Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. The 'Big Three' Dominates Again

It took a while for the Thunder's big three to see the floor together this season, with Jalen Williams missing the first quarter of the season recovering from offseason wrist surgery. Despite that, OKC still powered to an 18-1 start to the season.

Missed time didn't hurt the trio whatsoever, as they are already in midseason form. The Thunder's terrifying trio combined for 63 total points on the night.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a hyper-efficient 33 points on 10-of-12 shooting, 2-of-2 from three-point range. He also tallied five rebounds and six assists, with a 95.5% true shooting.

The reigning MVP found his spots all night long, seeing an entire ocean in place of the rim.

Williams looks to have shed any rust he had when he first got into action, scoring 15 points on 11 shots, assisting on five made shots and grabbing eight rebounds in the process.

Holmgren had another quality performance, maintaining his usual elite defense, anchoring down the dominant Thunder defense and adding a block on Davis. On offense, he scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds as well.

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call against him following a defensive play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Will OKC Ever Slow Down?

Now up to a 22-1 record, the Thunder still only trails the 2015-16 Warriors for the best 23-game start ever, as they started 24-0 to begin their historic regular season. The question is: How can this team slow down?

The NBA Finals-clinching Game 7 starting lineup has yet to take the floor together, with Hartenstein going down after Williams was taken off the injury report, but the Thunder still wins game after game.

From close, clutch-time wins to overpowering blowout victories, OKC looks impossible to stop early on. It's hard to see that changing anytime soon.