Shorthanded OKC Thunder Desperately Lacking Outside Shooting
Oklahoma City has had an exciting, but stressful start to the season. With so many players injured, this Thunder team has been shorthanded in many ways, and it has called for a huge uptick in minutes for the starters. Mark Daigneault doesn’t usually play his core group crazy heavy minutes, but he hasn’t really had a choice during opening week. With two double overtime wins, this Thunder team just needs an easy one soon.
Part of the reason Oklahoma City has had to work so hard is because they’re shorthanded, of course. Another part is the length of the games, it’s hard to keep playing for two extra periods. But another underrated aspects of the Thunder exerting so much energy is the fact that they just can’t buy any open 3-point attempts. Oklahoma City has been ice cold from the outside to start the season. With a few more makes from long-range, this Thunder team could’ve saved so much energy and put the games to bed early.
The easiest explanation for the disastrous start to the season from behind the 3-point line is simple. Oklahoma City is missing some of its best 3-point shooters, and a handful of volume guys have started off the season ice cold. It’s a big reason why this Thunder team hasn’t been able to slam the door shut.
Currently, Oklahoma City ranks dead last in the entire NBA in 3-point percentage at 26.4%. It’s not for a lack of trying, either, as the Thunder currently ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shots attempted at 43.5 a night. Lu Dort has been the Thunder’s biggest volume shooter to start the season and is currently at 8.3% through two contests. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also hoisted eight three’s per game, and is shooting 18.8% from deep.
The good news is that this team is still finding a way to get things done, and sneak out of games with a win. But they desperately need their full lineup back of capable shooters. Isaiah Joe and Jalen Williams were arguably the Thunder’s two best shooters a season ago and haven’t played yet this season. Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso are terrific in catch-and-shoot scenarios and only played in one game before injury occurred.
Changing lineups so often with injuries can also effect the shooters on the roster, and the inconsistencies can cause problems. But with the Thunder, it seems pretty plain and simple. This team needs its 3-point shooters back if they're going to continue hoisting so many from deep. And for the starters like Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander, have faith that it'll fall soon.