Social Media Reacts to the Spurs Blowing Out OKC Thunder in Christmas Bout
On Christmas Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs faced off for the third time in two weeks.
San Antonio had gotten the better of the Thunder in the previous two matchups, ousting OKC from the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas, before winning the first of a home-and-away matchup in late-December. With the Thunder standing at No. 1 and San Antonio No. 2 in the Western Conference, many figured the afternoon contest would offer the best game of the day.
The contest had a few close moments near the end, though was otherwise the Spurs' front-to-back.
The Spurs again took it to OKC, this time on their home-court, issuing the Thunder a double-digit loss. San Antonio controlled the contest from the get-go, getting out to as much as a 17-point lead with its high-octane offense.
Oklahoma City has now lost four times in its last six tries, three of which have come against San Antonio. Their trio of handlers in De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have proved too much in tandem with Victor Wembanyama, who has come off the bench in all three games.
OKC started the season 24-1, tying the Warriors' 2015-16 start for a 25-game start, though the 0-fer start against the rising Spurs has caused rightful questions.
Here's how social media reacted to the Christmas Day game:
The Thunder are now just 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio in the West at 26-5. They next take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28. They have suffered back-to-back regular-season losses for the first time since April of last season.
