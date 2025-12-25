Social Media Reacts to the Spurs Blowing Out OKC Thunder in Christmas Bout

On Christmas Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs faced off for the third time in two weeks.

San Antonio had gotten the better of the Thunder in the previous two matchups, ousting OKC from the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas, before winning the first of a home-and-away matchup in late-December. With the Thunder standing at No. 1 and San Antonio No. 2 in the Western Conference, many figured the afternoon contest would offer the best game of the day.

The contest had a few close moments near the end, though was otherwise the Spurs' front-to-back.

The Spurs again took it to OKC, this time on their home-court, issuing the Thunder a double-digit loss. San Antonio controlled the contest from the get-go, getting out to as much as a 17-point lead with its high-octane offense.

Oklahoma City has now lost four times in its last six tries, three of which have come against San Antonio. Their trio of handlers in De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have proved too much in tandem with Victor Wembanyama, who has come off the bench in all three games.

OKC started the season 24-1, tying the Warriors' 2015-16 start for a 25-game start, though the 0-fer start against the rising Spurs has caused rightful questions.

Here's how social media reacted to the Christmas Day game:

Starting this afternoon @Kia Electric Starting Lineups pic.twitter.com/z5CW2rDy81 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 25, 2025

The Thunder co-stars coming out hot after lesser output days ago,



Four points apiece for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 25, 2025

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have combined for 11 points of the Thunder’s first 14. Great start for both. — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) December 25, 2025

Some pretty crazy shot-making early on from both sides — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 25, 2025

What a creative finger roll like lob by Jalen Williams to Isaiah Hartenstein. Spurs call a timeout, OKC up 18-12 at the first mandatory. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 25, 2025

Thunder are 7 for 7 from the field and making it look easy, BUT Wembanyama isn't in yet. OKC up 18-12. — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) December 25, 2025

INJECT A SPURS VS THUNDER SERIES IN MY VEINS — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) December 25, 2025

The obvious dislike the Thunder and Spurs have for each other is so good for the NBA. This rivalry could define this era. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 25, 2025

Thunder allow 41 first quarter points, and the Spurs shot 71% from the field. — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) December 25, 2025

Spurs guards be giving hell to the OKC Thunder. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 25, 2025

This new Thunder and Spurs rivalry...pic.twitter.com/9ovTAVZ06Z — theScore (@theScore) December 25, 2025

The Spurs when Thunder exist pic.twitter.com/a1dlO0ploY — (redacted) (@squish41) December 24, 2025

This is the worst POA the Thunder have played all year. And its not close — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) December 25, 2025

Oklahoma City doesn't know what to do with San Antonio. It's that simple. — Addam M. Francisco (@SuaveCEO_) December 25, 2025

Thunder now down 15, struggling to create offense of any sort while the Spurs walk down and scorch the nets over and over. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 25, 2025

Interesting to see OKC keep SGA on the bench to start this fourth after changing his rotation Tuesday to allow him to start the fourth. Already down 95-79, he will either need to be an early sub or might not get back into this one. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 25, 2025

Here’s what happens when you get caught ball-watching and forget to box out Keldon Johnson.



You end up on a poster + he ends up screaming in your face. 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/S94FP1zVxe — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) December 25, 2025

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY CHRISTMAS, DYLAN HARPER 😤 pic.twitter.com/LtZHTnZlmX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2025

And no, this isn’t just normal regular season games



I don’t want to hear that or any excuse. No excuse exists for this happening 3 times in a row. — Gur Singh (@HoopFocusX) December 25, 2025

10-point game, Thunder defense finally frazzled the Spurs a bit there.



iHart trying to get this crowd going. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 25, 2025

Credit to the Spurs man, they once again have an answer for OKC's run even in the Paycom Center. Hard to do. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) December 25, 2025

You can’t beat the Spurs if you can’t make threes. Wemby’s paint presence is too much.



It’s pretty simple, honestly. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) December 25, 2025

OKC just can’t shoot like this if they’re also not forcing turnovers. doesn’t matter the opponent. — Daily Thunder (@dailythunder) December 25, 2025

This place is starting to clear out — Charles Chaney (@ChuckChaneyBCTG) December 25, 2025

How the Spurs look at the Thunder pic.twitter.com/QG618VajOQ — Underdog (@Underdog) December 25, 2025

A “Go Spurs, Go” chant is getting louder from the Spurs fans section in the corner by the Spurs’ bench.



Thunder trailing San Antonio 106-91 midway through the 4Q — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 25, 2025

I actually have been fine with the offensive process and shot quality *most* of this game.



Clanking some good looks. https://t.co/u0PM6KKGep — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) December 25, 2025

Hard to believe OKC has the advantage in turnovers, points off turnovers, offensive rebounds, and second-chance points, yet look so out of it. — Addam M. Francisco (@SuaveCEO_) December 25, 2025

OKC has emptied the bench, as it trails San Antonio 114-100 with 1:42 remaining. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) December 25, 2025

The Thunder are now just 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio in the West at 26-5. They next take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28. They have suffered back-to-back regular-season losses for the first time since April of last season.