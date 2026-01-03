Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Blowout Win Over Warriors

In its first game of 2026, the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Golden State Warriors, 131-94, on Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Thunder used multiple large runs to bubble into a blowout victory.

This win improved OKC's record to 30-5 on the season, 13-3 on the road.

The Thunder were led once again by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 30 points and assisted on seven makes in just 28 minutes of play. His co-star, Chet Holmgren, added another two-way performance to his record, with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

The Warriors were without six players, including Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the game. The Thunder were without five, including Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams; Cason Wallace exited the game in the first half due to injury.

Here are three takeaways from OKC's dominant performance.

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

1. Dominance From Holmgren Adds to All-Star Case

The Thunder's man in the middle was all over the court, dominating the game on both ends inside and out. Holmgren added to his case for the first All-Star nod of his young NBA career and Defensive Player of the Year with a stellar two-way performance.

In just 26 minutes of action, the third-year center scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, shooting 5-for-8 from the floor. He added four assists, one steal and four blocks as well.

The 7-footer let no Warrior attack his paint, impacting shots at the rim throughout the night. On the other end, Holmgren found open spaces on cuts and rolls in short-range areas and knocked down a couple of jumpers as well.

This is yet another incredible performance from Holmgren, who has blocked at least three shots in four straight games. December's Defensive Player of the Month continued his dominance in OKC's first game in 2026.

Jan 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) laughs on the bench during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2. Gilgeous-Alexander Caps Off a Perfect Day

It was an eventful day for the Thunder's superstar Gilgeous-Alexander. In the same day, the reigning MVP was named December's Western Conference Player of the Month and SI's Sportsperson of 2025.

Later that night, he scored 30 points in just three quarters of play against the Warriors. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10-of-20 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range, adding seven assists in 28 minutes.

The Canadian guard was plus-26 in the blowout victory.

After a sloppy start to the game from both teams, scoring came easy for Gilgeous-Alexander, who found his spots throughout the night from all three levels of action. The MVP favorite continues his trek for his first 50/40/90 season with an incredibly efficient performance.

Jan 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) gestures after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

3. New Year, Same Thunder

After a historic 2025 for Oklahoma's professional basketball team, 2026 started similarly for the reigning NBA champions. From start to finish, the Thunder dominated the Warriors.

The same deadly runs won Oklahoma City yet another game, with a 21-1 run midway through the second quarter causing the initial blow to shorthanded Golden State. The Thunder used that run, along with a 21-6 third-quarter run, to bubble into a dominant ##-point win.

OKC got in transition at will, scoring 26 points off 16 Golden State turnovers, just like it has many times before. The first game of the new year was more of the same for the Oklahoma City Thunder.