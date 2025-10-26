Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Comfortable Win Over Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder finally get to breathe after four quarters of play, beating the Atlanta Hawks in regulation, 117-100, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. After becoming the first team to play back-to-back double overtime games to start its season, OKC grabs a comfortable victory.
After a closely contested first half, with the Thunder up five at the break. Thunder stormed over Atlanta in the third quarter, however; with OKC beating its opponent by 14 points, 39-25 in the period.
Chet Holmgren led the way for OKC with 31 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Atlanta with 17.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's casual victory over the Hawks.
1. Ajay Mitchell Continues To Push the Pace
After a blistering first two games of his 2025-26 campaign, Ajay Mitchell stays red hot with a 14-point, seven-rebound and seven-assist outing. The second-year guard also tallied two steals and knocked down two triples.
Mitchell plays like a veteran, despite this being only his 39th career NBA game. He consistently reads the defense, knowing exactly when to drive, shoot, or pass.
Mitchell could have even had more assists than he did, passing his targets open on multiple looks. He ran actions perfectly, showcasing great chemistry with Isaiah Hartenstein and Holmgren on pick plays.
On top of his stellar performance, his time on the court alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to be OKC's best source of offense in the absence of Jalen Williams.
2. Chet Holmgren Bounces Back Big
Holmgren started his night firing from behind the arc, with 14 points on four three-pointers in the first quarter. This was a precursor of how the rest of his night would go.
Holmgren finished the game with a season-high 31 points, along with 12 rebounds and a blistering six-of-eight from downtown. This was his second consecutive double-double after grabbing seven rebounds on opening night.
Holmgren was taking initiative on both ends throughout the night, consistently making the right decisions down the floor. He even picked up his first blocked shot of the season.
Holmgren filled every gap on defense, picking up three steals as well.
This performance was a stellar rebound from an inefficient four-for-12 offensive outing in Indiana, showcasing his potential to become a first-time All-Star this season.
3. The MVP Strikes Thrice
Gilgeous-Alexander followed up his career night against the Pacers with 30 points in only 29 minutes of action.
The reigning KIA NBA Most Valuable Player shot an efficient 12-of-17 from the floor and knocked down two threes on six tries. He assisted on five Thunder buckets and grabbed four defensive rebounds as well.
Gilgeous-Alexander got a well-deserved break due to the emergence of Holmgren and Mitchell as scorers and creators. A chunk of his work came from off-ball sets on top of his usual isolation-heavy shot diet.
Gilgeous-Alexander reached the thirty-point mark despite shooting only four free throws, much to the dismay of online trolls.
The Thunder return to action Monday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m., where they will travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma.