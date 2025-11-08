Three Takeaways from OKC Thunder's NBA Cup-opening victory over Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder handled the Sacramento Kings, 132-101, Friday night at Golden One Center in Sacramento, California, in the first round of the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Thunder open their NBA Cup quest with a big win in a Group Stage Match. The Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are the other three teams in Group West A.
Isaiah Hartenstein was mythical for the Thunder, scoring 33 points, along with 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. He hit 14 of his 17 shot attempts.
Superstar guard and MVP-favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also shined for Oklahoma City, scoring 30 points in just 29 minutes played. He also picked up two steals and one block.
Former Thunder guard and franchise legend Russell Westbrook had a big night himself for the opposing Kings, with 24 points, six rebounds and nine assists to follow up his triple-double two nights prior against the Golden State Warriors.
The Thunder move up to 9-1 on the season, after dropping their first game against the Portland Trail Blazers last time out.
Here are three takeaways from the 31-point Thunder win.
1. Isaiah Hartenstein's career night
Hartenstein had a dominating performance Friday night, scoring a career-high 33 points along with 19 rebounds. The German big man was instrumental in OKC's win, playing physical on both ends and creating his own offense at times.
Hartenstein ran a beautiful pick-and-roll with guard Ajay Mitchell and Gilgeous-Alexander, being a strong dump and lob threat for the crafty playmakers. He utilized his own playmaking chops at times too, making nice reads to rack up three assists.
When the Thunder offense sputtered throughout the middle of the first half, Hartenstein delivered, racking up bucket after bucket in multiple fashions. He scored 15 of his 33 points in the second quarter.
This was his fifth double-double in only 10 games this season. He was one rebound shy of an incredible 30-20 statline.
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30 points once again
The minister of consistency, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in under 30 minutes for the fourth time already this season. This is also his sixth consecutive 30-point outing and has scored 30-or-more points in nine of 10 games this year.
His whole life is consistent and he shows it on the hardwood, scoring at will, driving to the cup and knocking down tough jumper after tough jumper. The MVP favorite converted 12-of-20 from the field.
Gilgeous-Alexander sat out in the fourth quarter once again, as the Thunder dominated its competition once again.
3. Chet Holmgren needs consistent run to get back in rhythm
Thunder center Chet Holmgren appeared in the starting lineup for the Thunder after missing the last game against Portland. He tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and one block on four-of-nine shooting.
Holmgren only played 21 minutes in part due to Hartenstein's performance and getting into foul trouble, with five fouls on the night. He needs to rack up consistent appearances to get back into game shape.
Holmgren has missed four of the Thunder's last six games due to lower back issues and the injury-riddled squad needs him to get back into the lineup at great form after his flaming start to the season.
The Thunder return to the hardwood Sunday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. CT against the Memphis Grizzlies in Fiserv Fourm in Memphis, Tennessee to wrap up its road trip. The game will be broadcast on Fanduel Sports Network - Oklahoma.