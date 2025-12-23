OKC Thunder Forced to Shuffle Starting Lineup vs. Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon in some ways in name only. Each side has posted an injury report that would read the same length as a mid-evil sroll.

The OKC Thunder will be down a pair of starters in big man Isaiah Hartenstein and rising star big man Chet Holmgren. In addition to being without key reserves in back up center Jaylin Williams, defensive ace Alex Caruso and top bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins. This takes away five rotational pieces including a pair of traditional starters and as many swing starters for circumstances like this.

Memphis is limping into this game with no Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, John Konchar and Javon Small. This leaves the Grizzlies without a guard in their rotation against a turnover forcing defense in Oklahoma City. Though, with Jaren Jackson Jr. in the fold, the Grizzlies have to hope their all-star can carry their offense home against a Thunder roster that lacks a traditional center outside of Branden Carlson.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to get back in the win column after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves the last time out. The OKC Thunder could use a get right game and the scrappy Grizzlies might be the perfect time to give it to them given the injury reports for both sides.

30 minutes before tip, each team announced their starting five and we got a look at another new Bricktown Baller bunch due to the amount of injuries they have been forced to navigate through over the course of this season so far.

OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Branden Carlson, C

Memphis Grizzlies Starters:

Cam Spencer, G

Jaylen Wells, G

Cedric Coward, F

Jaren Jackson Jr., F

Jock Landale, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday during the second night of this back-to-back set. The Spurs have already tabbed Victor Wembanyama as questionable for this contest against OKC. It is unclear if the Thunder will get back their key rotational pieces tomorrow, as the Thunder will not have to update their injury report until the middle of the afternoon on Tuesday. After a day off, these two sides will meet for the third time in two weeks as the Thunder play host to the Spurs on Christmas Day.

