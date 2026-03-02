Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Third Victory Over Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 100-87, Sunday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. With the win, OKC completed a season sweep of Dallas.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder, scoring 30 points and adding four rebounds, five assists and four steals in 30 minutes of action.
The Thunder improve their record to 47-15 on the season. These are three takeaways from the controlled win.
1. Gilgeous-Alexander's Impact Cannot Be Overstated
In just his second game back, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make his MVP case heard. With his 123rd consecutive game scoring 20-or-more points, he is now three games away from Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126.
On top of that, he is now the record holder for consecutive away games reaching the mark, with the win against Dallas being his 59th in a row, per Nick Gallo. Elite consistency has been a defining factor of his career, with his impact shining every minute he plays.
On a night with inconsistent three-point shooting throughout, a double-digit win seemed unlikely, as games without Gilgeous-Alexander with the same script tended to fall in the opposite direction for the Thunder. With his presence and constant interior attack, the Thunder were able to maintain a comfortable lead despite the poor shooting night.
In just 30 minutes, the MVP frontrunner scored 30 points and added four rebounds, five assists and four steals. He shot an efficient 55.6% from the floor on the night.
2. Gigantic Results By OKC's Bigs
OKC's two starting big men, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, had a high level of performance on the floor in their team's big win. Holmgren scored 19 points and added nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks; Hartenstein had seven points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.
The duo was immense on the defensive end, altering any shot that came their way at the rim. On offense, Holmgren was instrumental in scoring the basketball, while Hartenstein was a facilitator.
Hartenstein was critical as a screensetter, creating advantages for both Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain shooting the basketball. Holmgren tallied his fourth consecutive game with two-plus blocks.
When OKC's centers play together as a unit, results like tonight come easy.
3. Surgical Bench Mob
Joe and McCain, once again, stepped up as key floor spacers in Oklahoma City's bench unit. McCain scored 11 points on 45.5% shooting, while Joe scored 14 points on three triples.
Since joining the team, McCain has brought an instant boost on the offensive end, while Joe has had his confidence at sky-high since February began. As the calendar flipped to March, Joe remained the same, still shooting high percentages from long range.
Off the bench, this duo will play a key role as OKC approaches the postseason.
