Three Takeaways From The Thunder's Close Win Over The Knicks

It was a back-and-forth battle on the road for the Thunder.

OKC started the game dominating, but after an electric third quarter by the Knicks, Oklahoma City found itself in a battle in the end. Luckily, the Thunder were able to pull away once again and hold on in the fourth and win 103-100, to complete another back-to-back series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again scored more than 20 points, as he had 26 and has now scored 20 or more points in 124 straight games.

This was a battle against one of the East’s best talents, but OKC was able to get the job done in the end.

Here are three takeaways from OKC’s close win over the Knicks

1. Chet Holmgren steps up

Chet Holmgren was coming off a solid performance on Tuesday night, where he had 12 points and 11 rebounds to help OKC beat Chicago. Holmgren had another great night on Wednesday against the Knicks and got the scoring started quickly.

Holmgren had 22 points to end the first half and had himself a half from three. Holmgren made six shots from beyond the arc in the first half after only taking eight.

He would continue this trend as he would end the game with 28 points, shooting 57.9% from the field, and would add eight rebounds to his resume. Games like this showcase that Holmgren can score at will, and the Thunder would love to see him showcase more of this as the postseason approaches.

2. A tale of two defenses

To win games, you have to make shots, and it’s really hard to hit shots against the Thunder. On average, Oklahoma City only allows teams to score 107.9 per game. This was right on target to open the game, as the Knicks only scored 40 points in the first half. This was due to OKC’s lockdown defense, only allowing New York to only shoot 36% from the field and 25% from three before the break.

However, the third quarter was the exact opposite. The Knicks scored 40 points in the third quarter alone, as the Thunder got a taste of their own medicine. OKC was able to get back on track in the fourth, with the Knicks only putting up 20 points in the last quarter.

Oklahoma City easily has one of the best defenses in the league, but tonight shows they need to have that same intensity for all four quarters.

3. Not much help from the supporting cast

Oklahoma City finally had a good amount of its starting lineup take the floor tonight. However, they were the only ones who truly helped out the OKC squad. The bench’s highest scorer was Jaylin Williams, who had eight points, and it only got worse.

The reserves accounted for 29 points compared to the Thunder’s starters, who carried most of the load, scoring 74. This isn’t a normal site for Oklahoma City, as it usually has one of the best benches in the league. The lack of bench play throughout the game kept the Knicks in this contest, but luckily didn’t cost the Thunder in the end.