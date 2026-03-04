OKC Thunder Release Starting Lineup vs. Knicks

This is going to be a massive game for both sides as the Oklahoma City Thunder strut onto the floor against the New York Knicks in a contest that could serve as an NBA Finals Preview.

Oklahoma City holds the best record in the NBA, at 48-15, while the Knicks turn in a 40-22 record good enough for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

A year ago, the OKC Thunder swept the Knicks in their regular-season series, while this game acts as the first of two tilts between these cross-conference foes during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Bricktown Ballers are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, while rookie guard Nikola Topic is on an NBA G League assignment as he continues to impress with the OKC Blue.

Both sides are on the second leg of a back-to-back set, leaving the New York Knicks without Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.

The Knicks are riding a three-game winning streak, turning in a 7-3 record in their last ten games, while surging on the defensive end, ranking among the league's best in the past 19 games. Oklahoma City has only dropped one game out of the NBA All-Star break with an 8-2 record in its last ten outings.

Oklahoma City was able to take care of the Bulls less than 24 hours ago without Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, who are both back tonight as Hartenstein makes just his second trip back to Madison Square Garden since departing from the Knicks in the summer of 2024 via free agency to sign on with the Thunder.

Without Williams and Mitchell to take pressure off of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder should see their superstar soak up the majority of the Knicks' defensive attention, being swarmed by bodies all night. His improved playmaking will help lift Oklahoma City, so long as the Thunder's role players can cash in on their open looks, particularly from downtown.

The Thunder have defensive aces Cason Wallace and Lu Dort in the starting lineup, and it will be interesting to see which one draws the first crack at defending Jalen Brunson.

30 Minutes before tip-off, the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks each posted their starting lineups for this National TV clash on ESPN.

Jan 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

New York Knicks Starting Lineup

Jalen Brunson, G

Josh Hart, G

Mikal Bridges, F

O.G. Anunoby, F

Karl-Anthony Towns, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks tip off at 6 PM CT in what will be a must-see game for all NBA fans. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game.