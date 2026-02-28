Three Takeaways From Thrilling OKC Thunder Win Over Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets, 127-121, in overtime Friday night at Paycom Center. In the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder returned to the win column.

The Thunder improved to 46-15 on the season with the thrilling win.

Sparks flew in the game, with Lu Dort getting ejected on a Flagrant 2 foul after a body bump towards Nikola Jokic. Jokic and Jaylin Williams received technical fouls for a scuffle after the fact.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 36 points and nine assists in his return. Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 21 rebounds, with three blocks.

These three takeaways define the night for Oklahoma City.

Feb 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call against him after a play against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Increased Physicality Throughout the Night

The trend of the game was present from the very beginning, with a technical foul called on Gilgeous-Alexander for throwing the basketball at Jokic just three minutes into the night. The teams played heavy and handsy on the defensive end, turning immediately into a playoff-like atmosphere.

The two teams dueled throughout the night, bumping bodies and gnawing words at one another, but tempers flared once again in the fourth quarter. Dort had a low-body trip towards Jokic, and Jokic immediately boiled over.

The MVP candidate barrelled towards Dort before being stopped by Williams. Jokic swung a punch that missed Williams before the two attempted to grab one another's jerseys. Jokic also grabbed Williams's hair.

Dort was ejected with a flagrant penalty two, and Jokic and Williams received technical fouls.

Feb 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up before the start of a game against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Back to Business

In his first game back from injury, Gilgeous-Alexander went right back to work, getting over the 20-point mark once again. He has now scored 20-or-more points in 122 consecutive games, four away from Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record.

Gilgeous-Alexander was an offensive orchestrator the entire night, scoring 36 points, adding nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Despite not hitting a three-pointer, the Kentucky product was able to get to his spots.

On both ends of the ball down the stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up to the task despite seeing multiple styles of coverage. Due to his minutes restriction, he did not touch the floor in overtime, but his play is part of the reason the team got to that situation.

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Perimeter Revival Down the Stretch

After shooting the ball poorly throughout the first three quarters, the Thunder had different luck in the fourth period and overtime. OKC shot 6-for-12 from three-point range in the fourth quarter, 2-for-3 in the added period of play.

Alex Caruso was a major reason why, scoring eight of his 12 points, knocking down two huge three-point field goals, in the fourth quarter and overtime, which helped the Thunder to a hard-earned victory. Caruso also had two key steals in both periods, creating transition opportunities.

In the extra period, Isaiah Joe took control in place of Gilgeous-Alexander. Joe drilled two clutch triples to help the Thunder maintain their slim lead, securing the win.