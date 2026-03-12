Two Celtics' Starters Questionable as Jalen Williams Remains Out for OKC Thunder

The Thunder are set to face off against the Boston Celtics at home tonight in a game with plenty of storylines.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, now having tied Wilt Chamberlain's 20-point scoring streak, will look to break it with his 127th-straight game of 20 or more points. Doing so against Boston's loaded crop of wing defenders could be tough, though there's little reason to think he won't grab the lead tonight.

Additionally, OKC needs a win in general, as the white-hot Spurs continue to surge forward, just 2.5 games back from the No. 1 seed with a handful to play.

If those things aren't enough for you, tonight's bout could potentially be a Finals preview, with both the Thunder and Celtics tenatively penciled in as two of the more talented teams in the league, with the necessary experience to make it all the way.

Here are the injury reports for both Oklahoma City and Boston ahead of tonight’s loaded game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left calf contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Boston Celtics injuries:

Payton Pritchard — Probable: Neck spasm

Baylor Scheierman — Available: Left thumb fracture

Jayson Tatum — Questionable: Right achilles injury management

John Tonje — Out: G League

Nikola Vukcevic — Out: Right ring finger fracture

Derrick White — Questionable: Right knee contusion

The Thunder get a few players off the injury report in stalwart defenders Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, but still have several notable listings.

All-NBA hybrid Jalen Williams is officially past his re-evaluation window, having had the potential to play tonight, but is still listed out with a hamstring strain. Another starter in Isaiah Hartenstein is also listed out with a left calf contusion.

The Celtics are in a similar boat, with stars in Jayson Tatum and Derrick White listed as questionable, in addition to other rotational-level players.

Tatum recently made his return from an Achilles injury, having played in just three games for Boston. He’s scored 15, 20 and 24 points, adding his patented all-around punch in all three games.

White, one of the most important contributors on the team, and one of the main reasons they’ve overachieved this season, is listed with a knee contusion.

Guard Payton Pritchard is probable to play, and center Nikola Vukcevic is out.

The Thunder and Celtics tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.