Two Celtics' Starters Questionable as Jalen Williams Remains Out for OKC Thunder
In this story:
The Thunder are set to face off against the Boston Celtics at home tonight in a game with plenty of storylines.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, now having tied Wilt Chamberlain's 20-point scoring streak, will look to break it with his 127th-straight game of 20 or more points. Doing so against Boston's loaded crop of wing defenders could be tough, though there's little reason to think he won't grab the lead tonight.
Additionally, OKC needs a win in general, as the white-hot Spurs continue to surge forward, just 2.5 games back from the No. 1 seed with a handful to play.
If those things aren't enough for you, tonight's bout could potentially be a Finals preview, with both the Thunder and Celtics tenatively penciled in as two of the more talented teams in the league, with the necessary experience to make it all the way.
Here are the injury reports for both Oklahoma City and Boston ahead of tonight’s loaded game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left calf contusion
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery
Nikola Topic — Out: G League
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain
Boston Celtics injuries:
Payton Pritchard — Probable: Neck spasm
Baylor Scheierman — Available: Left thumb fracture
Jayson Tatum — Questionable: Right achilles injury management
John Tonje — Out: G League
Nikola Vukcevic — Out: Right ring finger fracture
Derrick White — Questionable: Right knee contusion
The Thunder get a few players off the injury report in stalwart defenders Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, but still have several notable listings.
All-NBA hybrid Jalen Williams is officially past his re-evaluation window, having had the potential to play tonight, but is still listed out with a hamstring strain. Another starter in Isaiah Hartenstein is also listed out with a left calf contusion.
The Celtics are in a similar boat, with stars in Jayson Tatum and Derrick White listed as questionable, in addition to other rotational-level players.
Tatum recently made his return from an Achilles injury, having played in just three games for Boston. He’s scored 15, 20 and 24 points, adding his patented all-around punch in all three games.
White, one of the most important contributors on the team, and one of the main reasons they’ve overachieved this season, is listed with a knee contusion.
Guard Payton Pritchard is probable to play, and center Nikola Vukcevic is out.
The Thunder and Celtics tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK