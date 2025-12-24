Victor Wembanyama Gets Vague Update Ahead of OKC Thunder Game

Victor Wembanyama is a star. There is no way around it. Every time he steps on the floor he makes a massive impact and he has already become must see TV across the NBA landscape. Two Saturday's ago was another staple performance for Wembanyama

He came off the bench to the tune of 21 minutes played, scoring 22 points, hauling in nine rebounds, dishing out two assists, getting a steal and two blocks while being a +21 during his time on the hardwood. He single-handedly earned the win for the San Antonio Spurs over the Oklahoma City Thunder, handing the Bricktown Ballers one of their just three losses so far on the season.

This was a statement win for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Semi Final game in Vegas and now they have been the talk of the town in the NBA, for good reason, as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 21-7 record despite missing their star for multiple weeks.

Now, San Antonio has the chance the once again to catch the attention of the NBA world with this baseball-style series against the Oklahoma City Thunder starting on Tuesday in the Frost Bank Center, then again on the grand stage of Christmas Day in a stand alone affair in the Paycom Center.

This Tuesday's matchup between the top two clubs in the Western Conference faced uncertainty leading up to tip-off.

Wembanyama is tapped as questionable for this contest with left calf management for this game. Prior to tip off San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson took to the podium to give an update on his star big man's status.

Johnson said he "Feels strongly" about Wembanyama playing tonight.

"Every day, there is a question … just because he’s not too far removed from an injury, and we have to be so mindful of that kid’s future, bigger picture," the Spurs head coach continued.

Outside of the looming certainty of Wembanyama playing, the Spurs are fully healthy. The Oklahoma City Thunder are without Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell in this contest with Aaron Wiggins labeled as question.

This means the Thunder get back the likes of Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein who were out a night ago on the front end of this back-to-back set for the Bricktown Ballers.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.