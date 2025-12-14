The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs, 111-109, on Saturday night, eliminating them from the Emirates NBA Cup. The Thunder falls to 1-2 all-time in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Thunder now have a 24-2 record. This loss snaps the team's franchise-record 16-game win streak.

OKC held a 16-point second-quarter lead, but Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio rallied to control the flow of the game the rest of the way. There were 16 lead changes throughout the exciting matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to find consistency, scoring 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor but 1-of-7 from three-point range, with five turnovers. Jalen Williams scored 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting with four steals.

In his return, Wembanyama dominated in limited minutes. The superstar scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots, shooting 6-of-11 from the floor.

Here are three takeaways from OKC's second loss of the season.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) walks top court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Alex Caruso Runs Rampant

When the Thunder needed a spark, Alex Caruso responded. The defensive-minded guard scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds; he also tallied three steals and assists.

Caruso shot 5-of-9 from the floor while playing strong defense on Wembanyama, attempting to limit him as much as he possibly could. He even had a last-gasp effort off a missed free-throw that was off the mark, with calls for a foul after the buzzer sounded.

Despite the loss, Caruso was crucial in the Thunder sticking in the game despite offensive struggles across the floor.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) grabs the loose ball in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Three-point Woes Harm Thunder

Similar to the Thunder's NBA Cup Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the team struggled greatly from three-point range tonight. Oklahoma City shot 9-of-37, 24.3% from deep against San Antonio.

Thunder shooters were ice-cold throughout the night, unable to find any rhythm from long range. The usually consistent Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace shot a combined 1-of-9 from three on open looks.

The stars struggled as well, with Gilgeous-Alexander shooting 1-for-7 and Jalen Williams shooting 2-of-5 from distance. It's hard to win any game with that poor of shooting, but OKC kept it down to the final buzzer.

Three-point shooting struggles are what cost the Thunder in their losses during the NBA Finals run and they cost them again tonight. If the Thunder want to repeat, three-point shooting consistency is where it starts.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) jump for the opening tip during the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. The Thunder and Spurs Will Be a Marquee Matchup for Years to Come

The first matchup of the season between two current and future Western Conference powerhouses did not disappoint. The Thunder and Spurs traded punches throughout the game and in the clutch.

Wembanyama dominated in just 20 minutes, while Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to find his spots throughout the clutch due to the Spurs' defense. The two teams showed signs of a budding rivalry in the league.

NBA fans will not have to wait long for these two teams to match up again, as they play twice more this month. One of those games lands on Christmas Day as a true stocking stuffer.