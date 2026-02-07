WATCH: Jared McCain Receives Standing Ovation in OKC Thunder Debut

The NBA Trade Deadline saw the Oklahoma City Thunder make a massive move, shipping off a first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft (via Houston) to Philadelphia, along with three second round picks, to acquire 2024 first round pick Jared McCain. The Thunder had to move on from their 2022 lottery pick in Ousmane Dieng to make the deal work, sending Dieng to Charlotte for veteran big man Mason Plumlee before waiving Plumlee to free up a roster spot to take in McCain.

This deal was a stunner; no one expected the Dieng slot to be replaced by such a high-upside and impact player such as McCain, more so, thinking it would be shuffling deck chairs at the deadline. It came as a shot to even the sharpshooter himself, who now sees a change of scenery, a fresh team, and a new role. Oklahoma City really liked McCain in the 2024 NBA draft, as made clear by this move, and have now acquired the Duke product.

However, as he made his debut Saturday afternoon against the Houston Rockets, it was not the first time the former Rookie of the Year front runner had witnessed the Thunder faithful in full force. McCain was an NBA Player reporter for the NBA App making content during the NBA Finals and getting to sit in the crowd with his friends during an NBA Finals game in the Paycom Center last June.

"It was crazy. I was with my friends during that time. We were sitting in the crowd. That was a crazy atmosphere," McCain detailed. "One of the most insane I’ve been in for sure.”

That is the type of atmosphere McCain looked forward to playing in. As is the case with every player, you dream of playing in front of such passionate fans who can inject energy into any game.

“Any player ever wants that. The crowd. You dream about it. You think about it when you’re playing and doing a workout by yourself, counting down in your head. The people are in the crowd, filling the stands, cheering the name of the team," McCain said. "That's the best feeling. I’m definitely excited.”

He arrived at a special moment sooner than perhaps even he thought. At the end of the first quarter, McCain jogged to the scorers' table to check in and officially debut as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. As he stood up from the Thunder bench, as did the OKC faithful in attendance as this sell out crowd went full throated to welcome the newest addition to the team. Everyone out of their seats and wrapping a warm embrace of cheers around the 21-year-old guard. A special moment for the second year sharpshooter and getting the relationship between player and fans off on the right foot.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of Jared McCain's debut and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.