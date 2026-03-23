What Jalen Williams’ Return Means for the OKC Thunder

As of Sunday afternoon, Thunder star Jalen Williams is officially off the Oklahoma City Thunder’s injury report.

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Williams, just a year removed from what was likely the most successful of his career. Last season, he earned All-Star, All-Defense and All-NBA bids, playing a crucial role en route to a Finals win with OKC.

This season has left plenty to be desired.

Williams first worked his way back from a wrist injury suffered in last year’s postseason run, missing the first 19 games of the season to do so. Once back, he quickly worked back to form, but didn’t see the same level of 3-point volume or efficiency in dealing with the wrist.

In late-January, he would suffer a hamstring strain, missing another 10 games. He would return to two, again exiting a game clutching his hamstring, and subsequently missing another 16 games.

That finally lands us in late-March, where Williams is officially a go against the 76ers in Monday’s bout. But what does his return actually signal for OKC?

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams is off the injury report and will return to action on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, multiple sources tell ESPN. Williams missed the last 5-plus weeks due to a hamstring strain, and now is back with 11 regular-season games left. pic.twitter.com/FNUSWbM4Lm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 22, 2026

Firstly, Williams will have some much-needed runway to work his way back into game-shape and assimilate himself back into the rotation. He’s still been a two-way star when on-court this season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals, though he’ll certainly need some time to ramp back up. And OKC’s 11 remaining games is the perfect time to do so.

Williams will especially need to find comfort in his three-ball, which he likely worked on plenty in dealing with a lower body injury.

He has a handful of games left in the regular season, but the runway is shortening as teams race toward the postseason. The Thunder certainly need Williams to be at his best to have a shot at repeating as champs, as referenced by last year's run.

Additionally, Williams’ return offers some much-needed relief for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder’s rotation. Williams has always been a highly-malleable piece, able to meld into a variety of lineups, defending, play-making and even creating when asked.

His presence alone should help boost both the starting lineup and the bench unit. Especially with budding star Ajay Mitchell now out due to a one-game suspension garnered from an altercation in Thunder-Wizards on Saturday.

Williams and the Thunder staff are sure to take it easy in his immediate return, given how quickly he re-aggravated his injury last time. He is well past his evaluation window though, which was on March 7.

The Thunder and 76ers tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.