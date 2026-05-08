Budding Star Ajay Mitchell Secures Game 2 Win for OKC Thunder

Just by looking at the final score of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 125-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of the second round, it's easy to infer the game went just as the Thunder's previous five games went: one-sided. Instead, the Lakers had a grasp on the game during key points in the middle of the matchup, with MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being held in check, picking up his fourth foul just one minute into the third quarter.

The Lakers held a slim lead at that moment, with all signs pointing towards them taking control of the crucial Game 2. OKC's second-year breakout star, Ajay Mitchell, had other plans, not just helping the team stay afloat during the third quarter, but leading them to a decisive victory.

When the Thunder needed him the most, their rising star shone through. Mitchell scored 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting in 30 minutes, adding three rebounds and six assists to just two turnovers.

The former second-round pick did the bulk of his work in the second and third quarters while Gilgeous-Alexander was in foul trouble. He scored 11 points in the second period and seven in the third, while being a plus-18 for the entire game.

Mitchell has been thrust into a starting role due to Jalen Williams's injury, but has stepped up in every way with the added pressure. The Belgian guard is now averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 assists per game in his four career playoff starts.

The guard used crafty drives to get inside the paint, finishing consistently through constant contact. He was able to use his rim pressure to generate fouls and free trips to the line as well, allowing Oklahoma City to control the pace of the game despite being down a man.

Mitchell's passing was surgical as well, consistently finding open cutters and shooters despite increased pressure sent towards him on the ball. Of his six assists, five were on three-point attempts, four being to backcourt-mate Jared McCain. The additional gravity Mitchell created due to his elite scoring threat allowed more space for OKC's shooters to take jumpers.

OKC won the third quarter by 14 points, with the bulk of that time being without its superstar. Mitchell was a key reason why, marshalling the defending champions like a veteran would, despite being just a second-year player.

Gilgeous-Alexander entered the game again in the fourth to silence any potential Laker comeback and help the Thunder pull away with a 2-0 series lead. Still, it would have been hard to do so without the impeccable impact of Mitchell.