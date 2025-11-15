What NBA Analysts Had to Say About OKC Thunder’s Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City has had a handful of surprised to start the season. And some of that is due to extended opportunity with the team’s lengthy injury report. The experience will certainly go a long way for the Thunder as the season wears on and the games get bigger.

There are a few players that have proven they deserve a bigger opportunity even when the team returns to full strength, though, and Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell is certainly one of them.

Mitchell has taken the league by storm with his strong play recently. He has taken on a role as a starter recently, but will be a total asset off the bench when the lineup is back to strength. The rest of the NBA community is starting to take notice, too, even comparing him to All-Stars that began their career in a similar role.

Bill Simmons and Tim Legler dove into the matter on the Bill Simmons podcast, expressing their fondness of Mitchell, and just how much he has impressed them.

“Ajay Mitchell is a big-time guard.”@BillSimmons and @LegsESPN discuss Ajay Mitchell’s breakout on the Thunder this season and why his trajectory might mirror that of Jalen Brunson's time on the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/WaskOPXEXF — The Ringer (@ringer) November 14, 2025

“Ajay Mitchell is a big time guard,“ Legler said. “And it’s like, I knew that he could do some of the things off the dribble, and his midrange and finishing was pretty good,” Legler said. “I did not know he could shoot the ball this effectively from deep. The guy’s making everything from the perimeter, he’s got a burst to accelerate past you, he’s got incredibly strong base, and he’s incredibly strong.

“And by the way, Ajay Mitchell is the second highest rated individual defensive player in the NBA. Guys make 30% of the shots against him that he contests.”

Mitchell has been, plain and simple, one of Oklahoma City’s best players this season. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 46.2% shooting. He’s has excelled at creating his own shot, and has found a way to fit in as a complementary player when needed, too.

He reminded Bill Simmons a lot of Jalen Brunson when he was in Dallas before his big pay day. The comparison is lofty, no doubt about it, but Mitchell’s play warrants conversations.

“The way he’s playing reminds me a little of when (Jalen) Brunson was on Dallas,” Simmons said. “Brunson had this stretch on those Dallas teams where you would watch him and be like ‘Is this guy really good or am I crazy? Could this guy be the lead guard on a really good team or am I crazy?’

“You just watch him and he was like this finished product, kind of this luxury on the side for the Mavs. And I just wonder with Mitchell if these other GMs are looking at this Thunder team going there’s no way they’re going to keep all these guys.”

Mitchell would certainly be a hot commodity for opposing teams across the league if OKC hadn’t gotten ahead of the situation and signed him to a three-year deal this summer.

When the lineup returns to full strength, it’ll be an absolute luxury to bring him off the bench to play against second units. Mitchell is another example of the Thunder’s draft day gems, and will be a big piece to this team’s title defense.