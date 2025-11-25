What’s One Big Question Surrounding OKC Thunder?

Nearly a month into the season, we’re starting to have a good idea of what each NBA team brings to the table. Of course, teams can go on big runs and figure things out as the year wears on, but to some degree, we can tell what teams are serious. Over the first month of the season, there are flaws being exposed, rotations coming together, and future outlooks starting to form.

Some teams that are hovering around mediocrity could take a bit longer to fully figure out. But the identity and outlook of other teams are starting to become obvious. One of those teams that seems to be completely penciled in as a bonafide contenders is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For a second straight season, this team is already on cruise control. After winning the NBA championship, everyone knew the Thunder would be a great team once again. Returning their entire rotation, the only question seemed to be surrounded around a championship hangover. It has been confirmed in the most absolute way possible — there’s no hangover with this squad.

This Thunder team is off to one of the best starts in NBA history with a dominant 17-1 record. Oklahoma City is outscoring opponents by 16.9 points on average, and it’s one loss came in a game where they were winning by 20 points. They avenged that loss on Sunday night, beating the same team by 27 points.

In ESPN’s latest article, NBA experts posed burning questions for each contender after a month of basketball. Most questions surrounded those teams’ flaws, questions surrounding their legitimacy. Is their rotation deep enough? What about their defensive deficiencies? For the Thunder, though, there was only one question to ask — and it was unlike any of the others

“Are we watching one of the best teams in NBA history?”

“It's hard to find nits to pick with the defending champs, who are off to 17-1 start despite All-NBA forward Jalen Williams having yet to play a second this season,” Tim MacMahon wrote. “Oklahoma City is on pace to smash the record for point differential in a season ... for the second consecutive season. Oklahoma City is outscoring opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game, a jaw-dropping improvement from last season's record-breaking plus-12.9 point differential.

The Thunder have the league's best defense (again) by a laughable margin. Oklahoma City is holding foes to 103.1 points per 100 possessions, 7.1 points fewer than the second-ranked Pistons. To put that gap into perspective, it's about the same as the margin between Detroit and the 22nd-ranked Jazz. How dominant are the Thunder? Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has sat out the fourth quarter in more than half of Oklahoma City's games.”

It sounds crazy to suggest, but the early returns would be a resounding yes. We are watching one of the best teams in NBA history. Sure, Oklahoma City’s schedule hasn’t been a gauntlet to this point, and a handful of teams over the Thunder’s first month simply weren’t as good as expected. But this team isn’t just scraping by, they are simply dominating every single team in their path.

When Jalen Williams returns, it feels like this thing could get truly scary. And this isn’t a team relying on 3-point shooting or hot stretches of offense — this is one of the best defenses the league has ever seen. And defense travels.

Only time will tell, and this team will have to continue to prove itself. But so far, they have the makings of one of the all-time great NBA teams.