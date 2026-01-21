What to Watch For As Short Handed OKC Thunder Battle Bucks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, strangely, as a marquee matchup of the NBA's rivalry week. While these two don't have much history at all together as rivals, perhaps the league is leaning on the NBA Cup championship from a year ago as a reason to link these franchises. When Milwaukee stomped Oklahoma City in Vegas. The Thunder then swept the Bucks in their regular-season matchups during the 2024-25 campaign.

Tonight, the Thunder and Bucks square off in Milwaukee with an eye popping injury report setting the Bricktown Ballers back in this game.

While dealing with defending one of the best scorers in this sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, back up big man Jaylin Williams, scaleable defensive-aces Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and even Aaron Wiggins is in street clothes accompanied by rookies Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic.

The Bucks have listed Myles Turner and Kevin Porter Jr. as question for this contest with Tauren Prince being tabbed as out for this tilt.

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) drives the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

How will the Oklahoma City Thunder defend Antetokounmpo? Typically, Mark Daigneault places either center Isaiah Hartenstein or even wings Jalen Williams or Alex Caruso on these bigger forwards who have plenty of offensive usage. He is down all three of those options and even his back up center Jaylin Williams rendering the Thunder's front court depth down to Chet Holmgren and Kenrich Williams. The Bucks superstar might be able to name his score tonight which would force Oklahoma City to be really tight on the Milwaukee complimentary pieces. Could OKC go with a zone look? Possibly, it will be an interesting storyline to follow in this matchup.

With no Williams or even Wiggins to take the pressure off of Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a bucket-getter in this game, how can he navigate this Bucks defense with Antetokounmpo's size and length being in the middle of everything and keep his 20 point streak alive as he chases NBA history?

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder stay hot from beyond the arc? Monday was a great day from 3-point land for the Bricktown Ballers and it can be the great equalizer for the undermanned and undersized Thunder squad tonight.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 21

Matchup: OKC Thunder (36-8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-24)

Time: 08:30 PM CT

Location: Fiserv Forum –– Milwaukee, WI

TV: ESPN and FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to end this road trip on a two-game winning streak, which would bring their record to 3-1 on the trip with the lone blemish being a two-point loss to Miami on Saturday.

The Thunder will be behind the eight ball, though, for this matchup down all of their front-court depth while playing the best front-court scorer in the NBA with Giannis Antetokoumnp looming and likely being able to name his score tonight.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game as well as the entire season for Oklahoma City.