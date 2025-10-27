What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to remain unbeaten on Monday when the team travels down to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in the last tilt of a three game road trip. This game serves as the front end of the Thunder's first back-to-back of the season but the second time Oklahoma City has played a team on the second leg of a back-to-back after Dallas downed Toronto on Sunday by ten.
Oklahoma City remains short handed with All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, defensive-ace Alex Caruso, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and prized rookie Nikola Topic all in street clothes for this contest. Chet Holmgren, fresh off a 31 point night in Atlanta, is tabbed as questionable for the second straight game due to lower back soreness.
What to Watch For
If Holmgren is able to play in this contest, he will be closely monitored. Not only will he be judged on his offensive consistency following a week that sandwiched a 15 point night between 25 and 31 point outings, but in particular how he handles the Dallas Mavericks' defensive coverage on him. Dallas can play underneath him by deploying P.J. Washington, Nnaji Marshall and even Cooper Flagg on the seven-footer getting into his body and using leverage, or stick Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II on the Gonzaga product. Some of those matchups are easier than others but whenever you can constantly change up the looks on Holmgren, is he able to get into a groove throughout the game?
Speaking of a groove, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a scoring tear. 35, 55 and 30 point nights in the Thunder's first three game, each bucket being must-have to the Thunder's winning streak. With his co-star still in street clothes, the reigning MVP still needs to uplift this offense in a big way.
Ajay Mitchell has been stellar both as a playmaker and scorer so far this season for Oklahoma City, can the second year guard continue to provide a boost to the Bricktown Ballers against what projects to be one of the best defenses in the NBA.
Lastly, it comes down to the Thunder defense. The Dallas Mavericks' guard rotation is more nonexistent than dinosaurs right now. Oklahoma City should be able to overwhelm Dallas with their point of attack defense, create turnovers and easy offense to swell a lead. To do that, the Thunder need to limit their own turnovers on the other end.
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 27
- Matchup: OKC Thunder (3-0) @ Dallas Mavericks (1-2)
- Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: American Airlines Center –– Dallas, TX
- TV: FanDuel Sports OK
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up a grueling three game in four night stretch with the second leg of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings inside the Paycom Center on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete cover of the OKC Thunder this season.