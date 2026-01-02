What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City hits the road for a two game road swing starting on Friday night in the Bay area against the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder are riding a three game winning streak while the Warriors on the right side of a two game streak. Over the last ten games, each side is 6-4. Though Oklahoma City ranks atop the NBA with a sparkling 29-5 record while the Warriors are 18-6 on this campaign.

This season has not been kind for the OKC Thunder on the injury front, including in this affair, as starting center Isaiah Hartenstein remains sidelined with a right soleus strain. Key reserve big man Jaylin Williams is out with right heel bursitis, joined by depth piece Ousmane Dieng in street clothes as the former lottery pick deals with a calf strain.

The Golden State Warriors will be without Seth Curry, who made his Golden State debut against Oklahoma City earlier this season and was key in keeping that game close in the Bay Area last month. The Warriors are also without Draymond Green due to rest while Al Horford and Trayce Jackson-Davis are probable.

Here is what to watch for in this game.

What to Watch For

On Wednesday, for the first time since the second week of December, the Thunder played a full 48 minute game to their identity with stifling defense, getting out in transition and a flowing offense. Can they do that again tonight against tougher competition?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steph Curry doing battle on National TV can not be taken for granted. Two of the best ot ever play the game, they deserve plenty of attention for a matchup you never know how many more times you will get.

Chet Holmgren has put together three straight impactful games on both ends, with no Draymond Green an already shallow front court gets made worse. This could be another big night for him and worth seeing if he can string together even more consistency.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 2

Matchup: OKC Thunder (29-5) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-16)

Time: 09:00 PM CT

Location: Chase Center –– San Fransico, CA

TV: FanDuel Sports OK, Amazon

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to build on the momentum captured after rebounding from their two-game losing streak with three straight wins to close their home stand. The OKC Thunder should be able to ride that wave into this West Coast road swing, now in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors before wrapping up this two-game stint getaway in Phoenix against the Suns.

Once the OKC Thunder wrap up this two day road swing, they return home to take on Charlotte and Utah in a mini home stand starting on Monday inside the Paycom Center.

Once the OKC Thunder wrap up this two day road swing, they return home to take on Charlotte and Utah in a mini home stand starting on Monday inside the Paycom Center.