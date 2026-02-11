The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns on the front end of a back to back set. The OKC Thunder are still without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and top bench guard Ajay Mitchell while the Suns are on the second leg of a back-to-back and have put Grayson Allen, Cole Anthony and Isaiah Livers as out for this contest while tabbing Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks as questionable.

The last time these two sides played in the valley, the game went down to the wire with Booker hitting a big time shot to ice the game for the Suns.

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder are tasked with going up against a high-level defense without their superstar guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. At times, the non-Gilgeous-Alexander minutes can get murky for the Bricktown Ballers. Now, they have 48 minutes of basketball without him to attempt to find their best looks in that setting. Already, with Jalen Williams back and Isaiah Hartenstein's return, they have found some clean looks, especially with Jared McCain's shooting gravity in the fold. There is still a lot to unpack and this stretch could be benefictical for the Thunder's title chances.

Can McCain seen his role increase in this game as he continues to gain more comfortability in this system after having a quick scoring spurt in Los Angeles on Monday against the Purple and Gold.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be tasked with upping the energy in this game. On the front in of a back-to-back, the Thunder have to use that to their advantage against a Suns squad who played less than 24 hours ago against the Dallas Mavericks.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 11

Matchup: OKC Thunder (41-13) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-22)

Time: 08:00 PM CT

Location: Mortage Matchup Center –– Phoenix, AZ

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

This is the second to last game before the NBA All-Star Break, Oklahoma City will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday to set sail into the NBA All-Star weekend where Chet Holmgren will be appearing in his first All-Star game.

