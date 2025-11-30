What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are once again battling the Portland Trail Blazers for the third time this month and the second time on the road on Sunday. Portland is still the only team to beat the Thunder, with that lone loss coming in the Moda Center for the Bricktown Ballers, to put the only blemish on their 19-1 start to the 2025-26 campaign.

So far this season, the OKC Thunder have the best net rating in the sport at +15.7 and have continued to lap their opponents, including getting revenge on the Trail Blazers with a lopsided win in the Paycom Center over Portland just a week ago, 122-95.

Since then, the OKC Thunder have seen the season debut of All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and veteran big man Kenrich Williams. The Thunder have turned in their smallest injury report of this season for this tilt. Isaiah Hartenstein has been added to the line, as he is sidelined for at least 10 to 14 days. The only players joining Hartenstein as out are rookies Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic. Top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins returns tonight and second year guard Ajay Mitchell is active after leaving Friday's game early.

Here is what to watch for in this game.

Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Jalen Williams will play in his second game of the season on Sunday. In his season debut on Friday, he showed high-level playmaking chops letting his scoring gravity open a path for Chet Holmgren and others to score as the Santa Clara product dished out eight assists tied for the team-high. As a scorer, Williams only posted 11 points on 25% shooting from the floor. In this game, the Oklahoma City swingman struggled to create his own shot especially to start the fourth frame, but that is to be expected as he adjusts to NBA speeds again. However, we know who Williams is, the Thunder's No. 2 scorer will swiftly burst onto the scene as a point producer likely as soon as this game. Watching how he plays on offense will be the biggest storyline of this game.

The last time these two teams met forced 16 turnovers and swelled a 36 point lead. Can the Oklahoma City Thunder once again pull away in this contest as the only two times we have seen these two sides meet, the Thunder have grown a 20-plus point lead?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has tied Wilt Chamberlin for the second longest 20-plus points in a game streak with 92. He is roughly 35 games away from having the record by himself and surpassing a second Chamberlin streak. This will be a talking point for the rest of the season to see just how long Gilgeous-Alexander can push the mythical scorer.

Game Information

Date: Nov. 30

Matchup: OKC Thunder (19-1) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-11)

Time: 5:00 PM CT

Location: Moda Center –– Portland, OR

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue this short West Coast swing on Tuesday in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors as part of NBC's Tuesday coast-to-coast package, which sees that game tip off at 10:00 PM CT on Tuesday. Following this road trip, the OKC Thunder will see two days off before playing the lowly Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in the Paycom Center, then on Sunday, hit the road again to battle the Utah Jazz.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.