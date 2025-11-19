What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Sacramento Kings for the third time this month and the final time this season. This time, in the Paycom Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a fantastic start this season, with a 14-1 record their best start to a season in franchise history. They hope to continue their winning way and out right domination of the rest of the league with a softened end to the November slate. Not only do they do battle with these Kings, but close the week with a Friday tilt in Utah against the Jazz and return home Sunday aiming for revenge against the Portland Trail Blazzers. This stretch includes three straight games against sub-.500 squads.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already beat down the Sacramento Kings with a pair of blowout wins one in Oklahoma City and one in Sacramento.

The OKC Thunder have battled injuries all season. Despite their 14-1 record they have missed more games due to injuries than nearly anyone else. All NBA swingman Jalen Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic have yet to make their season debuts and are still tabbed on the injury report as out for this game. Top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins will join them in street clothes as he has missed the last six games. This on top of seeing Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Joe miss multiple games already.

Sacramento is without All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, youngster Keegan Murray and their trio of two-way players.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

Nov 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) flips the ball towards the basket after being fouled next to Sacramento Kings forward Drew Eubanks (19) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Can superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keep his streak alive? The reigning MVP has hardly played in the final frame of games this season, and with the potential for this game to get lopsided in a hurry the Oklahoma City Thunder could continue to get rest for Gilgeous-Alexander in the midst of blowouts.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lapped the league with their defensive ability this season, this is another game where the Kings should struggle to start, as long as Oklahoma City can take away the mid-range, the Kings lack an inside scorer with Sabonis out and don't have traditional threats from beyond the arc.

Russell Westbrook has his two best shooting nights against Oklahoma City, going 5-for-9 from distance and 4-for-8 from 3-point land against his former team. With the Thunder being willing to ingnore Westbrook and giving him open looks, can he continue to cash them in? If not, it will be a rough night for Sacramento's offense.

Game Information

Date: Nov. 19

Matchup: OKC Thunder (134-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-11)

Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder head back on the road to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz as they continue their NBA Cup schedule with their second of four Western Conference Group A pool play games. That will be a standalone road game before returning to Bricktown to open up a three-game home stand for Feast Week hoops in the Paycom Center. The OKC Thunder hope to continue to dominate the rest of the league.