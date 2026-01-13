What to Watch For In OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth time this season to wrap up this mini two game home stand. The OKC Thunder are down 0-3 in the season series, having not only lost the tie breaker to the Spurs already, but been ran out of the gym twice in a row the week of Christmas.

Now, the Thunder carry a three game winning streak into Tuesday's affair after stumbling back in December and being shot down as the overwhelming favorite, more than cracking the door to make them just the popular pick as opposed to a foregone conclusion.

Oklahoma City in this game will be without Isaiah Hartenstein as he continues to deal with a right soleus strain while San Antonio is down Devin Vassell so both squads are without key pieces to their starting lineups.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to need shot variants to do there way. Something that is largely out of their control and illustrates what a problem the San Antonio Spurs are. The OKC Thunder will net plenty of wide open catch and shoot triples to capable shooters such as Cason Wallace, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso and that trio will not be afraid to let it fly, there just is no certainty it will go through the bottom of the net.

Oklahoma City has to attempt to pull Victor Wembanyama out of the paint, getting him switched on to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and have the reigning MVP be more of a pass-first point guard for stretches of this game dancing with Wembanyama in the mid-range on the outside long enough for someone to cut behind him in the paint. That is easier said than done, but a more consistent form of makable shots for the Bricktown Ballers than relying on inconsistent shooters.

The Thunder are going to need to be sharp defensively, which they were not in the last two games against San Antonio. While Wembanyama commands a ton of attention, the Thunder have to be disciplined and engaged at the point of attack on the Spurs drivers to keep them limited as opposed to the feast they had on Christmas Week.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 13

Matchup: OKC Thunder (33-7) vs. San Antonio (27-12)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: Peacock, NBC and FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Oklahoma City have needed to deal with the fall out of narratives after going 0-3 to San Antonio, this is another shot to try to correct those who believe the Thunder have a Spurs problem. While they will not be able to reserve all of the bad from the first three games, they certainly can put up a better fight than they have previously.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Bricktown Ballers.