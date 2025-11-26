What to Watch For OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Tonight is going to be a must watch game inside the Paycom Center. In what has been a dominating start to the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they have not been tested by too many top of the line teams in the Western Conference, though they have gone 3-0 against the Houston Rockets, Golden STate Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, they have also played plenty of tanking squads, look no further than their three games against the Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday, the OKC Thunder continue their three game home stand by hosting their first NBA Cup Pool play game in Bricktown this season. Debuting a new court, the Thunder welcome in the Minnesota Timberwolves to downtown Oklahoma City and these Timberwolves should be hungry to make a statement.

Not only is this a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals –– Where the Thunder made quick work of their divisional foes in a lopsided five game series en route to Oklahoma City's first championship –– but the Timberwolves are also seeking their first win of a team above .500 this season a month into the 2025-26 campaign. Expect Minnesota's best punch as the Timberwolves enter this game fully healthy.

Despite the Thunder's 17-1 start, they have had to battle injuries all season. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rookie Nikola Topic have not played a game yet and that trend will continue on Wednesday as they are listed as out on the initial injury report. Top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins is set to miss his tenth straight contest, and even superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report for the first time this season as he is tabbed as questionable with an illness. Though, the good news for the Bricktown Ballers is veteran forward Kenrich Williams is poised to make his season debut tonight.

Here is what to watch for in this game.

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Anthony Edwards labored to score the ball at his normal elite clip during the Western Conference Finals a few months ago and statistically this year's Thunder defense is somehow even better than last season. While Edwards deserves more credit for his facilitating in that series that often led to bricked quality looks from his teammates, it is unquestionable that the ultra competitive guard wants to fill up the points column in this game. How will the OKC Thunder fare in trying to limit him yet again?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be under the microscope in this game in either direction. If he plays, watching him face off with Edwards after the two sparked a healthy rivalry this summer by sparing at each other in shoe commercials, and clearly want to one-up each other on the floor. Watch for Minnesota's Jaylen Clark and Terrance Shannon Jr., a pair of young swingmen the Timberwolves have trusted to put on the Thunder superstar, finding relative success. If he doesn't play, how will the Thunder find any offense down their top two bucket-getters?

Does Julius Randle still look unplayable against this swarming Oklahoma City defense? It was frustration, turnovers and missed shots that mounted for Randle in that short five game series as he could not handle the pressure put on him when receiving entry passes. Is he going to be any more comfortable this season against all of the different looks and bodies OKC can throw at him?

Game Information

Date: Nov. 26

Matchup: OKC Thunder (17-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-7)

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will wrap up NBA Cup Pool Play with a Friday night clash against the Phoenix Suns in a game that will go along way in deciding who will advance to the knock out stage. The OKC Thunder hope to continue their domination of the rest of the NBA even amid injury struggles to start this season. With Minnesota hoping for a statement win, this will be a must watch game. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season.